If your dog’s suddenly limping with no apparent cause, you’re probably super worried and confused. You don’t want your pup to be in pain, after all.

We reached out to Dr. Aliya McCullough, Fetch by The Dodo’s on-staff vet, to find out why dogs can start limping and if it should be a cause for concern.

Why is my dog limping?

There are a variety of reasons why your dog might be limping.

According to Dr. McCullough, here are some common causes of limping in dogs:



Injuries, such as a broken bone or stepping on something sharp

Muscle, tendon or ligament strains

Broken nails

Tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease

Immune system disorders

Cancer

Elbow or hip dysplasia

Arthritis

Congenital bone or joint abnormalities

Intervertebral disc disease (degeneration of spinal discs)

Dogs can start limping suddenly, or they can have a gradual onset. If your dog suddenly starts limping, it’s most likely caused by an injury. A long onset of limping is “typically caused by chronic and degenerative diseases, such as arthritis, elbow dysplasia and hip dysplasia,” Dr. McCullough told The Dodo.

What to do if your dog is limping

You should take your pup to the vet if he starts limping, but keep in mind that it’s not always an emergency.

If your dog has a mild limp, he probably doesn’t need to get to the vet right away if you can’t get an appointment.

A mild limp will look like:



He shows no sign of pain

No other symptoms of illness

He’s still using his leg but not putting much weight on it

Resolves quickly and on its own

Since gradual limping isn’t caused by trauma, it’s not an emergency, but you should still get your pup checked out by your vet to find out what’s causing it. For gradual limps, your pup might limp on and off or limp more at certain times, like when getting up from a nap.

“Limping is an emergency when it occurs due to a serious incident, such as getting hit by a car, or if there are other symptoms, such as severe pain or swelling, bleeding, inability to move the body or the affected leg, fever, severe lethargy, or vomiting,” Dr. McCullough said.

If you notice any of these symptoms, you should definitely get your pup to the vet ASAP:



Crying

Dog doesn’t put any weight on the leg

Swelling

Leg feels warm

Leg is clearly broken, like if it’s at a strange angle

Dangling or dragging the leg

Bleeding

Lethargy

Vomiting

Treatment for limping in dogs

The treatment your pup will need will depend on what’s causing his limp.

For a mild limp, your vet might just recommend pain medication, anti-inflammatory medications and rest.

If your dog has a cut or something stuck in his paw pads, stop the bleeding or remove the object. Then soak your pup’s paw in warm water and apply antibiotic ointment.

Other treatments for limping include:



Cast, bandage or splint for a broken or dislocated bone

Surgery

Chemotherapy for cancer

Physical therapy

Products to help your dog walk, such as a sling or wheelchair

Weight loss

Joint supplements

So if your pup has a gradual limp or doesn’t seem to be in severe pain, it’s probably not an emergency. But if he won’t put any weight on his leg, has other symptoms, or you know he got injured, take your pup to the vet to get him checked out.

