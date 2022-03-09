Here Are 10 Of The Best Dog Leashes Of 2022

Whether you just got a new puppy or you’re just looking to upgrade your dog’s leash, there are tons of dog leashes you can choose from.

So how can you find the best leash for your pup? If you have a big dog, you’ll definitely need a different kind of leash than if you have a small dog. Or if your dog pulls a lot, you’ll need a special leash for that, too.

The Dodo spoke to some trainers to find out how to choose a dog leash and to get recommendations for some of the best leashes you can buy.

What to look for when buying a leash

When buying a leash for your dog, you should think about your pup’s size, age, energy levels and how well-trained he is walking on a leash, Russell Hartstein, a trainer and founder of Fun Paw Care in Los Angeles, told The Dodo. The following considerations will help you decide on the leash attributes that’ll be best for your dog.

Length — Shorter leashes give you more control, which is good for bigger dogs, puppies, dogs working on leash skills and dogs who pull. For smaller dogs, you can use a longer leash. You should also consider using a shorter leash if you’re walking in a crowded area, like in a city, where you could run into a lot of other people and dogs. “The ideal leash length should be 4 to 6 feet,” Julie Burgess, a certified dog trainer for Senior Tail Waggers and a veterinary technician, told The Dodo. “Anything more than that can create problems because it's more difficult to ‘reel’ in your dog. Leashes that are too short will cause constant issues with your dog trying to pull because there's tension on the leash all the time.”

Width — A wider leash will be stronger for a big dog and dogs who pull, while narrower leashes are good for small dogs and puppies.

Material — You should look for a material that’s comfortable for you to hold. If your dog’s a chewer, you’ll also want to look for leashes that are made of sturdy material so he won’t be able to gnaw through it, or a chain leash to deter him from chewing (tips for how to stop your dog from chewing on his leash below).

Purpose — If you plan to go running with your dog, some leashes are better than others, like hands-free leashes.

Style — There are some cute dog leashes (and harnesses!) out there if you want your pup to look stylish on your walks.

According to Hartstein, there are some types of leashes and collars you definitely shouldn’t use, since they’ll hurt your dog. “Do not use choke chains, vibration (aka shock collars) or prong collars,” Hartstein said. “Also, don’t use a retractable leash.”

Retractable leashes generally aren’t recommended because they let your dog get too far away from you, and the cord is thin enough that it can easily break, which can allow your pup to run away or can hurt him. “Retractable leashes can hurt your dog because they can retract unexpectedly and snap [on] your dog's neck uncomfortably,” Burgess said.

Best dog leashes

No matter what kind of dog leash you’re looking for, these are some of the best ones you can find.