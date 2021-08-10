30 Funny Dog Jokes For Kids That Will Make You LOL

You thought you were funny before? With these hilarious dog jokes in your pocket, you’ll instantly become a comedian.

The Dodo pulled together 30 dog jokes that will have you barking with laughter until your tummies hurt (in a good way!).

Here are some of the silliest, goofiest and most laugh-out-loud-worthy dog jokes for kids we could find:

What kind of dog is always up for taking a bath? A shampoo-dle. Which kind of dog lives in Dracula’s castle? A bloodhound. What do you call a dog magician? A Labra-cadabra-dor. How many hairs are in a dog’s tail? None! The hair grows on the outside. What do you call a dog who is getting old? GrandPAW. What kind of dog can jump higher than a building? All kinds — buildings can’t jump! What do dogs do when they need to take a bathroom break during a movie? They press the paws button. What do dogs have that no other animals have? Puppies! What do dogs like to eat at the movie theaters? Pupcorn. Where do dogs park their cars? In the barking lot. What do dogs and phones have in common? They both have collar ID. When a dog sits on sandpaper, what does he say? Ooh, that’s ruff! What kind of dog do you look for to ask the time? A watchdog. When is a black dog not a black dog? When he's a greyhound! Why should you be careful when it rains cats and dogs? Because you might step in a poodle. What would you get if you crossed a cocker spaniel with a poodle and a rooster? Cocker-poodle-doo. What do you call young dogs who play in the snow? Slush puppies. What did the hungry dalmatian say after his meal? “That hit the spots!” What do you call it when a cat wins first place at a dog show? A CAT-tastrophy. How do you spell “dog” backwards? D-O-G-B-A-C-K-W-A-R-D-S. What did the waiter tell the dog at the restaurant? “Bone-appetite!” What do you do if your dog chews a dictionary? Take the words out of his mouth. What did the cowboy say when his dog ran away? “Well, doggone!” How can you tell if you have a lazy dog? He only chases parked cars. Why did the dog wear a sweater? Because he was a chili dog. What kind of place should you never take a dog? The flea market. What makes more noise than a dog barking? Two dogs barking! What is a dog that sneezes? A-choo-wawa. Why is a tree like a dog? They both have bark. Why are skeletons afraid of dogs? Because dogs love bones.



We dare you not to start laughing when you share these with your friends!