30 Funny Dog Jokes For Kids That Will Make You LOL
Giggles guaranteed 😂
You thought you were funny before? With these hilarious dog jokes in your pocket, you’ll instantly become a comedian.
The Dodo pulled together 30 dog jokes that will have you barking with laughter until your tummies hurt (in a good way!).
Here are some of the silliest, goofiest and most laugh-out-loud-worthy dog jokes for kids we could find:
- What kind of dog is always up for taking a bath? A shampoo-dle.
- Which kind of dog lives in Dracula’s castle? A bloodhound.
- What do you call a dog magician? A Labra-cadabra-dor.
- How many hairs are in a dog’s tail? None! The hair grows on the outside.
- What do you call a dog who is getting old? GrandPAW.
- What kind of dog can jump higher than a building? All kinds — buildings can’t jump!
- What do dogs do when they need to take a bathroom break during a movie? They press the paws button.
- What do dogs have that no other animals have? Puppies!
- What do dogs like to eat at the movie theaters? Pupcorn.
- Where do dogs park their cars? In the barking lot.
- What do dogs and phones have in common? They both have collar ID.
- When a dog sits on sandpaper, what does he say? Ooh, that’s ruff!
- What kind of dog do you look for to ask the time? A watchdog.
- When is a black dog not a black dog? When he's a greyhound!
- Why should you be careful when it rains cats and dogs? Because you might step in a poodle.
- What would you get if you crossed a cocker spaniel with a poodle and a rooster? Cocker-poodle-doo.
- What do you call young dogs who play in the snow? Slush puppies.
- What did the hungry dalmatian say after his meal? “That hit the spots!”
- What do you call it when a cat wins first place at a dog show? A CAT-tastrophy.
- How do you spell “dog” backwards? D-O-G-B-A-C-K-W-A-R-D-S.
- What did the waiter tell the dog at the restaurant? “Bone-appetite!”
- What do you do if your dog chews a dictionary? Take the words out of his mouth.
- What did the cowboy say when his dog ran away? “Well, doggone!”
- How can you tell if you have a lazy dog? He only chases parked cars.
- Why did the dog wear a sweater? Because he was a chili dog.
- What kind of place should you never take a dog? The flea market.
- What makes more noise than a dog barking? Two dogs barking!
- What is a dog that sneezes? A-choo-wawa.
- Why is a tree like a dog? They both have bark.
- Why are skeletons afraid of dogs? Because dogs love bones.
We dare you not to start laughing when you share these with your friends!