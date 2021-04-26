This Dog House Is Everything Your Dog Needs And It’s *Only* $7,700

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill dog house. We’re talking Big Mansion Energy here.

This cottage-style home looks just like a mini version of an actual human house and it's glorious. It's usually a little over $8,000, but you can snag it during today's Way Day sale for only $7,700.

The shuttered windows, the real door and the massive play area are just so unbelievable (and super cute, tbh) that this pup-sized mansion would definitely make all the other dogs in the neighborhood jealous.

So if you’re looking to take the words “dog house” to a whole new level, this might actually be the perfect option for you.

It’s important to note that you’ll have to assemble and paint it yourself. But the bright side is that DIY products can be super satisfying, so once you’re done, you and your dog can really enjoy the payoff from all that hard work.

Basically, this dog mansion is perfect if you want to make your pampered pup’s yard time a bit more bougie.

Try the Little Cottage Company dog house from Wayfair for $7,699.99

If you can’t justify dropping over $8,000, here are some more realistic items you can also buy during the Way Day sale.

Check out this contemporary dog house from Wayfair for $209.99

Or a cozy little home that comes with its own deck porch from Wayfair for $469.99

And this plastic cottage from Wayfair for $207.99