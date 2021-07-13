2 min read
You Need This Gear If You're Taking Your Pup Hiking This Summer
For the ultimate off-road experience 🥾
Spending the summer doing outdoor activities with your pup?
If hiking with your dog is on your agenda, you’ll need some reliable gear to make sure your adventure is all fun — with no messy misadventures. (Just the fun kind, like jumping in a surprise lake on your route.)
That’s why The Dodo rounded up this list of some of the best dog hiking gear and must-haves available — so you and your best friend can focus on hitting the trails and have the time of your lives together.
What’s cuter than a dog in a backpack? This brightly colored pack is adorable and practical, so your dog can take all of his own gear with him! It can fit all the necessities — like extra food and a collapsible water bowl — and your pup will love being your little mini-me.
It’s best to be prepared for emergencies, and this medical kit does just that. It’s packed with first aid items to help out your pup if he gets injured on the trail.
This adjustable LED necklace will make sure you can see your pup from all angles.
This durable (and collapsible) dog bowl is perfect for making sure your pup stays fueled up during your adventures. It’s also lightweight, so it's perfect for storing in your dog’s pack.
Keep your dog’s paws happy and healthy with this paw wax. Slather it on before your hike to make sure your dog’s paws are protected.
This three-mode safety light attaches right to your dog’s collar or harness, ensuring that you’ll always be able to spot him — even when the sun goes down.
Doing an overnight hike? This cozy sleeping bag will have your tired pup curling up for a well-earned rest.
This harness is super hiking-friendly and comes with reflective trim and a spot to attach a light! It also has two leash ports so you can make sure your pup stays on the trail.
This hands-free leash is perfect for giving you the freedom — and the safety — to explore.
