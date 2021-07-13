2 min read

You Need This Gear If You're Taking Your Pup Hiking This Summer

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/13/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Spending the summer doing outdoor activities with your pup?

If hiking with your dog is on your agenda, you’ll need some reliable gear to make sure your adventure is all fun — with no messy misadventures. (Just the fun kind, like jumping in a surprise lake on your route.)

That’s why The Dodo rounded up this list of some of the best dog hiking gear and must-haves available — so you and your best friend can focus on hitting the trails and have the time of your lives together.

Ruffwear Approach Dog Pack
Amazon
Ruffwear Approach Dog Pack
$80
What’s cuter than a dog in a backpack? This brightly colored pack is adorable and practical, so your dog can take all of his own gear with him! It can fit all the necessities — like extra food and a collapsible water bowl — and your pup will love being your little mini-me.
Adventure Medical Kits Trail Dog
Amazon
Adventure Medical Kits Trail Dog
$29
It’s best to be prepared for emergencies, and this medical kit does just that. It’s packed with first aid items to help out your pup if he gets injured on the trail.
NiteHowl LED Safety Necklace
Amazon
NiteHowl LED Safety Necklace
$10
This adjustable LED necklace will make sure you can see your pup from all angles.
Ruffwear Bivy Dog Bowl
Amazon
Ruffwear Bivy Dog Bowl
$25
This durable (and collapsible) dog bowl is perfect for making sure your pup stays fueled up during your adventures. It’s also lightweight, so it's perfect for storing in your dog’s pack.
Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
Amazon
Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
$15
Keep your dog’s paws happy and healthy with this paw wax. Slather it on before your hike to make sure your dog’s paws are protected.
Ruffwear Beacon Safety Light for Dogs
Amazon
Ruffwear Beacon Safety Light for Dogs
$25
This three-mode safety light attaches right to your dog’s collar or harness, ensuring that you’ll always be able to spot him — even when the sun goes down.
Outrav Dog Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Outrav Dog Sleeping Bag
$23
Doing an overnight hike? This cozy sleeping bag will have your tired pup curling up for a well-earned rest.
Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness
Amazon
Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness
$40
This harness is super hiking-friendly and comes with reflective trim and a spot to attach a light! It also has two leash ports so you can make sure your pup stays on the trail.
SparklyPets Hands-Free Dog Leash
Amazon
SparklyPets Hands-Free Dog Leash
$35
This hands-free leash is perfect for giving you the freedom — and the safety — to explore.
