4 Best Dog Hiking Boots To Keep Your Pup’s Paws Protected On The Trail

Yes, dog hiking boots exist — and they’re actually super useful, especially if you and your pup love going on outdoorsy adventures together.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Doggie Designer, to help you find the best dog hiking boots.

Should I get my dog hiking boots?

If you’re wondering whether or not your dog actually needs hiking boots, that depends on a few things — like where you’re taking your pup and how sensitive his paws are.

“Hiking boots aren’t necessary for all dogs but may come in handy for long distances, rocky or rough trails, or for a dog with injured or sensitive foot pads,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

If you and your dog love to go on hikes, or even just lengthy walks, dog hiking boots can be super helpful if the weather’s really hot or really cold, or if the terrain’s tough to navigate.

“They are typically lightweight, well tolerated, and should be a part of any outdoor adventurer dog’s take-along first-aid kit,” Dr. Bonk said.

How to find the best dog boots for hiking

Finding the best dog boots is all about comfort and durability, since you want them to cushion your pup’s precious feet while withstanding the elements.

“Dog hiking boots need to be tough and comfortable, otherwise you’re not going to use them much,” Dr. Bonk said.

When you’re looking for dog hiking boots, try to find a pair that includes features like:

Rubber soles

Interior padding

Breathable material

“Make sure the hiking boots are well made and easy to get on and off,” Dr. Bonk said.

How to find the right size dog hiking boots

Finding the right size hiking boots for your dog isn’t going to be that straightforward since sizes will vary depending on the manufacturer. So taking your dog’s paw measurements and comparing them with the guidelines on the product page is always a smart move.

“You may need to measure the circumference of your dog’s paw at the widest part, or they may have you measure the length from the back of the largest pad to the tip of the longest toe,” Dr. Bonk said.

But sometimes the manufacturer will make it way easier than that.

“Some companies will provide paw print outlines that you can place your dog’s foot on to see which size is best,” Dr. Bonk said.

Best dog hiking boots

The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog hiking boots to make your search a little easier.