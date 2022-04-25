How To Keep Your Dog Safe In Hot Weather

When the weather gets hot, you’ll probably want to spend some time outside with your dog.

But did you know there are some special precautions you should take before hanging out with your pup in the heat?

It’s super important to make sure your dog stays cool when the temperature starts to rise — so here’s how to keep her safe all summer.

How hot is too hot for dogs?

Heat affects your dog differently than it does you, and that’s because your dog can’t sweat to cool down. Because of this, you should be extra cautious of the temperature outside when heading out to play with your pup.

Based on the temperature outside, here are some general rules to follow:

Temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit: Don’t stay outside for too long, and if you’re in the backyard with your pup, make sure he has access to plenty of fresh water and shade.

Temperatures above 90 degrees: It’s too hot for your dog, so avoid going outside.

How to keep your dog cool

One of the most important things you can do for your pup in the summer is know exactly how to keep her cool when the temperatures get hot. This will not only keep her comfortable, but it’ll help to avoid any scary heat-induced situations (more on that later).

These are some of the best ways to keep your dog cool:

Give her access to plenty of fresh water

Whenever you’re outside with your pup in the summer, it’s important that you have tons of water for her to drink. She’ll instinctively know how much she needs, but it’s always good to have a water source around in case she gets thirsty.

Get her a cooling vest

Cooling vests are a great way to ensure your pup stays cool when she isn’t sitting under a shady tree with you.

Try the Ruffwear Dog Cooling Vest from Amazon for $59.95

Try out a cooling mat

Cooling mats promise to keep your dog cool all summer long with a patented gel cooling pad that’s activated by the pressure of her lying on it.

Try the Chillz Cooling Mat from Amazon for $47.98

Additional tips for keeping your dog cool

When it comes to being outside with your dog in hot weather, it’s always important that you keep some general rules in mind to make sure your pup is safe:

Walk your dog in the early morning or later in the evening.

Avoid excessive play and exercise on hot days.

Keep him in the shade.

Provide adequate water.

Keep him in air-conditioned, well-ventilated rooms in your house.

Never leave your dog in a car.

Avoiding heatstroke in dogs

Heatstroke is a serious condition that can affect any dog.

But what exactly is it, anyway? Heatstroke is when your dog can’t effectively control her body temperature anymore — so it rises rapidly without her body having the ability to cool down.

Dogs have a higher chance of getting heatstroke because they can’t cool down as quickly as humans can, which causes them to get overheated way faster than you would. Because of this, it’s important that you always keep the temperature and your dog at the forefront of your mind during all of your summer activities.

To combat heatstroke, you’ll want to remember the suggestions above to keep her cool in hot weather, but it’s also important that you know the signs of heatstroke to watch for.

Common signs of heatstroke in dogs include:

Incoordination

Panting

Collapse

Seizures

If you suspect your dog might be experiencing heatstroke, get her to the vet immediately.

While the summer comes with all kinds of outdoor activities for you and your pup, it’s important to make sure you’re always keeping your dog safe so you can play for years to come.

