We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re the type of person who loves to accessorize with hats as much as you love to obsess over dogs, then you’re in the right place.

The Dodo found a bunch of dog-themed hats for that will complete any outfit. From faux fur winter beanies to laid-back baseball caps, you’ll find one — or several — that speaks to you.

Hat hair is worth it when you’re wearing something this cute.