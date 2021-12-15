Adorable Dog-Themed Hats To Keep You Cozy This Winter
Especially on those freezing potty runs!
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you’re the type of person who loves to accessorize with hats as much as you love to obsess over dogs, then you’re in the right place.
The Dodo found a bunch of dog-themed hats for that will complete any outfit. From faux fur winter beanies to laid-back baseball caps, you’ll find one — or several — that speaks to you.
Hat hair is worth it when you’re wearing something this cute.
Designed and embroidered by embroidery artists in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this 100 percent cotton baseball cap’s perfect for a dog person with a great sense of humor. The hat has perfectly duped the iconic “The Godfather” movie logo and even paired it with a dog biscuit rather than the original puppet strings.
The much-loved brand Life is Good offers a simple baseball cap embroidered with a black dog on the front and “wag on” stitched on the back. It’s a classic six-panelled hat that comes with an adjustable strap so you can get your perfect fit easily.
This vintage-looking baseball cap from Waldeal features a cute Boston terrier peeking over the brim. “I LOVE my new hat. It's adjustable, so the fit is perfect,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Most importantly, the dog graphic is fantastic … It makes me smile!”
Available in a handful of neutral colors, the “Dog Dad/Mom” beanie from Hatphile is a simple accessory that perfectly describes your love for your dog. The brand also offers hats that read “Frenchie Dad/Mom,” “Pitbull Dad/Mom,” and “Pug Dad/Mom,” so take a scroll through the listing to see which one best describes you.
This hand-knitted dog hat from Agan Traders is made with super warm wool and lined with cozy plush fleece. The ear flaps and ties will keep you extra warm this winter, and the fun smiling dog atop your head will make others around you smile, too.
Stay warm with the Bioteri plush dog hat, which offers a built-in scarf and mittens. You can place your hands in the faux fur paws or wrap the two “arms” of the hat around your neck to ward off the cold.
When you pull down on the paw-shaped straps of this adorable dog hat from Generic, the ears of the plush dog on top of your head flap. The hat size is included in the Amazon listing, so make sure you measure your head before you buy to ensure a perfect fit.
“My kid is obsessed with wolves. I got this for [their] birthday [and] my kid was very happy,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the Super Z Outlet husky hat on Amazon. “Fits kids’ heads and adult. Great for winter.” You can stay cozy this winter and look adorable doing so.
And for that brand-new dog lover in your life, you can dress them in this sweet knitted dog hat from Huggalugs, which comes fits babies and toddlers up to 6 months old. The soft acrylic yarn will keep little heads nice and toasty.