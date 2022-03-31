A dog harness is an accessory that all dog parents should invest in.

Not only does it make walking your dog easier (especially if he has some behavioral issues), but it’s also a lot healthier for your dog to wear a harness while walking compared to a standard collar.

But which harness is best for your dog or puppy?

The Dodo rounded up a collection of top-rated dog harnesses that pet parents of all different breeds are raving about because they’ve truly changed their walking routines for the better. From utility harnesses great for big dogs to the featherweight, airy puppy harness, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect dog harness for your pup.

Benefits of a dog harness

Iris Ulbrich, a behavior consultant and trainer with Tully’s Training in Los Angeles, told The Dodo that harnesses are great alternatives to collars for dogs who have a tendency to pull. They’re also beneficial for smaller dogs who may easily slip out of traditional collars.

And generally, harnesses are a lot more comfortable for all dogs to wear while out on walks compared to collars.

“The harness takes a lot of negative attention away from the neck and allows for an even distribution of pressure around the chest,” Ulbrich said.

How to find the best dog harness

Finding the right harness for your dog depends on a few factors, like how he acts while walking on a leash. If he’s relaxed and rarely pulls, jumps or tries to get at other dogs, then a standard harness with a back clip is perfect for him.

But if your pup isn’t quite as calm, cool and collected as you’d like him to be while out for walks, then you may want to check out front-clip harnesses.

“As a trainer, my preferred training tool is a front-clip harness over a collar for most dogs, with or without behavioral issues,” Ulbrich said. These types of harnesses prevent dogs from pulling on the leash because the leash is clipped at the front — and that feels weird to dogs when they pull!

And size will play a big factor in which harness you choose, too. Most listings will have measurements available with the size guide, so grab a soft measuring tape and get the measurements of your pup’s neck, chest and belly to get the best fit.

Best dog harnesses for big dogs

Pet parents of big dogs say that these harnesses are awesome and effective during walks.