5 min read 8 Crazy Hanukkah Dog Sweaters For 8 Crazy Nights There’s even a matching sweater for you!

There's an endless amount of Christmas dog sweaters out there, but the Hanukkah ones can be tough to track down. Luckily for you, you've come to the right place. The Dodo rounded up some of the cutest, classiest and (adorably) tackiest Hanukkah sweaters for your dog to rock this holiday season. In fact, there's one for each night! 1. A dreidel sweater that's super adorable

Etsy

This cozy tank ranges from sizes XS to 3XL, so it’s got any dog covered. Plus, if you contact the shop owner, you can order yourself a matching sweater, too!

2. A clever hoodie for the dog who wants to turn up

Amazon

This punny sweatshirt is the perfect combination of cute and tacky. Plus it’s super soft.

3. A custom-knit Star of David sweater

Etsy

There are plenty of sizes to choose from, and you can get one specially made just for your dog if he doesn’t fit the preset options! Plus you can even get it customized with rhinestones, a bow or a matching hat so it’s one-of-a-kind (just like your pup)!

4. A sweet sweater for the pup who loves you “a latke”

This outfit is a constant reminder of how much your dog loves you. Isn’t that what everyone wants to hear during the holidays?

5. A patterned sweater for a classy celebration

Amazon

This Fair Isle design is gorgeous. And the turtleneck will keep your pup nice and warm in the winter weather.

6. A cute cape with a fluffy trim

Etsy

Your dog will look so festive in this! Between the beautiful blue color and the embroidered designs, it’s got everything he needs in a Hanukkah outfit.

7. A simple and straightforward hoodie

Walmart

This sweatshirt comes in a whole bunch of colors, if you’re feeling more adventurous than the classic blue. Plus, there are options for extra small, small, medium, large, 2XL and 3XL.

8. A personalized menorah sweater

Etsy

This sweater is handmade with a gorgeous knit menorah. You can also personalize it with your dog’s name!

BONUS! A Star of David dress for the fanciest of dogs

Amazon

It’s not a sweater, but if your pup wants to look her holiday best, this is the way to go. Thanks to the menorah tutu and the beautiful bow, she’ll be the center of attention during your (socially distant) celebrations.

BONUS #2! A personalized Hanukkah bandana

Chewy