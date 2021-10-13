Here Are 20 Creepy And Cute Dog Halloween Costumes
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Halloween is one of the best nights of the year for dog parents because they get to dress up their pups and take tons of cute pictures.
But first, you actually need to pick out a costume for your pup from the seemingly endless options online.
To help you find the best costume ever, The Dodo rounded up 20 of the cutest and spookiest dog Halloween costumes.
Your dog will be king of the jungle (or of the neighborhood) in this dog lion Halloween costume. It comes with a mane and tail to make your pup look exactly like a lion. The mane comes in two colors so you can match it to your dog’s fur, and it fits medium- to large-sized dogs best.
Matching dog-and-owner costumes are always a big hit, so get your dog this skeleton sweater — and get one for yourself to match. The sweater is black with a white skeleton design and comes in multiple sizes for both dogs and people, so you can be twin skeletons.
Your dog will look super scary in this dragon costume. He’ll stand out from the Halloween crowd with the shiny scales that look like real dragon scales, and it even has a hood with dragon eyes and teeth (if your pup will wear it). It has an adjustable Velcro strap so you can fit it perfectly on your pup, and it comes in multiple sizes.
This magical mermaid costume will get your dog all the attention. It’s sequined and has a mini tutu and sparkly tail. It comes in multiple sizes and has an adjustable closure to fit your dog comfortably.
What’s better than a dog dressed up in a costume? A dog dressed up in a hot dog costume. This hot dog costume is a one-piece design with neck and belly straps to keep it in place. It also comes in multiple sizes. (Bonus points if you dress your weiner dog as a hot dog.)
If you want something a little scarier for your dog’s costume, you can get this one that looks like a creepy clown is holding your dog’s head on a platter. The clown part goes over your dog’s head, and there’s an adjustable Velcro strap to make it fit perfectly.
Who doesn’t love tacos? Especially when those tacos are actually just dogs dressed up in a costume. This one-piece has neck and belly straps to keep the taco costume in place. It also comes in multiple sizes.
You don’t have to decide between a scary or cute costume for your dog. This costume is both — a unicorn skeleton. It looks like a skeleton but with a unicorn head, pink wings and a colorful tail. It comes in multiple sizes and has an adjustable Velcro strap that goes under your dog’s stomach.
This sushi dog costume comes with a sushi body and a separate soy sauce hat. The body is made out of a sherpa fabric (to look like rice) with neck and belly straps and has salmon, wasabi and ginger on it. The hat has elastic straps to fit comfortably on your pup’s head.
If your dog is an expert treat inspector, get him this costume. The sweater has crime scene tape and says “Treat Inspector” on the back.
This costume looks like your dog has a cowboy riding on his back. The “saddle” is adjustable and comes in multiple sizes.
This costume is perfect for Harry Potter fans. Your pup will look just like a wizard in his cape with a hood and tie. The tie comes in four different colors so you can decide which Hogwarts house your dog should be in, and it even comes with glasses to complete the look.
This costume has a headless horseback rider riding on your dog’s back (it’s even holding a pumpkin head). There are straps that go around your dog’s neck and back to keep the costume in place and to adjust the fit to your pup. It also comes in multiple sizes so you can find the perfect fit.
This flamingo dog costume is super cute. It comes in two pieces to make it easy to get on and off and to be more comfortable for your dog. The hood has ear holes and a chin strap, and the body has straps at the neck and stomach to keep it nice and snug.
Your dog will look like the cutest avocado ever in this costume. This costume is a one-piece with neck and belly straps to keep it in place. It also comes in multiple sizes.
Your dog will look just like a banana in this costume. It’s a one-piece design with a hood so your pup will look extra banana-y, and it has straps around your dog’s neck and stomach to keep it snug. It also comes in multiple sizes for different sized dogs.
If you want a classic Halloween costume, get this dog pumpkin costume. The body is stuffed to make it look like your dog’s actually a round pumpkin, and it has a sequined leafy collar. It also comes with a pumpkin hat with an adjustable chin strap.
If your dog is a puppuccino addict, this coffee costume will be perfect for him. It comes with a hat that looks like a dollop of whipped cream with a straw and a shirt that says “Puppy Latte.”
Your dog will look so much like a cow in this costume. The costume is a one-piece made of a soft fleece fabric to keep your pup comfy and warm, and it’s a pullover style to get it easily on and off.
If you’re a fan of Shark Week, or if your pup loves swimming, you’ll love this shark costume for him. It has a separate hood with shark teeth and ear holes. The body has a tail and fins, and it straps around your dog’s neck and stomach for a comfortable fit. It also has a leash hole so you can take your dog out (and stretch his fins).