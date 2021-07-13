2 min read
23 Gifts Your Pup Would Buy Himself If He Could
Doesn't he deserve to be spoiled? 🐶💅
Amazon is perfect when you need a gift fast (without actually leaving the house).
And if you’re shopping for a dog, you’ll be glad to know they have a decent selection of cool dog gifts and essentials.
To make shopping for your dog a walk in the park, The Dodo rounded up the best dog gifts on Amazon so you can find the perfect gift for the best boy (or girl!) ever.
Does your dog beg like his life depends on it when you pull out your favorite vanilla ice cream? This dog-friendly ice cream lets him have a scoop all to himself — and since it’s totally dog-safe, you won’t have to worry about him getting sick afterwards.
This toy lets your dog embrace his desire to dig. And it’s a lot better than him digging up your garden! You just place his treats under the flaps, and he’ll have to dig to get them out. There’s even a version for aggressive diggers (the “iDig Stay”) so you won’t have to stress about him ripping the thing open if he gets really into it.
This dog bike basket lets you bring your pup on bike rides with you. It’s such a fun bonding experience, and he’ll love getting to see his neighborhood from a different perspective.
Being a dog is hard. There are tennis balls that need to be fetched, dog treats that need to be eaten and naps that need to be taken. This massage roller will get rid of all that tension so your pup can be more relaxed while tackling his extensive to-do list.
It gets hot in the summer. This cooling mat will make sure your dog stays comfy while you guys are hanging out in the yard.
This dog water fountain makes sure your dog has all the fresh, filtered water he needs. You can even change the way the water flows, so you can choose one that catches your dog’s attention.
These treats are like the original Greenies, but with a fruity twist. If your pup is a die-hard blueberry fan, you might want to snag a bag of these ASAP.
Walking your pup in super hot or super cold weather can do some damage to his paw pads, which can actually be pretty painful for him. This paw balm works fast and will make sure your sweet pup gets sweet relief.
Do you avoid getting your dog a bed because you know he’ll tear it apart? This dog bed is nearly indestructible, so it won’t turn into another dog toy. And you can feel good knowing that your pup finally has something soft and cozy to nap on!
This ball talks back when your dog rolls it around, and it’ll keep him busy for hours!
You can’t really beat a BarkBox subscription. They send you new toys and treats every month (usually in a fun theme) so your dog will always have new stuff to try.
The Dodo’s readers (and our office pups) love this dog bed. It’s probably the softest dog bed ever (and super gentle on your dog’s joints), and it’ll look great in any room.
If your dog loves tennis balls, he’ll go crazy over this tennis ball that’s basically the size of a small dog. Be careful giving this to dogs who chew a lot, though, since it can be deflated.
Your dog should have access to water pretty much at all times. So if you plan on bringing your dog outside with you (especially in the hotter months), you’ll need a dog water bottle — like this top-rated option from Amazon.
This speaker plays a mix of classical and reggae music that has actually been scientifically proven to chill dogs out. It’ll be especially helpful for pet parents returning to the office who want to make the transition a little less stressful for their dog.
This dog toy is super smart. It’s designed to recognize your dog’s emotions and respond accordingly. So if your dog is acting withdrawn, the toy might start teasing him to play. The toy can be totally automated (for when you’re slammed with work or running errands), or it can be controlled by someone so they can join in on the fun.
What dog wouldn’t like some freshly baked dog treats from his pet parent? This treat maker is super easy to use and lets you make natural, whole-food dog treats for your pup (unlike the processed treats you buy at the store!).
This hands-free carrier lets you bring your dog with you everywhere: the subway, a hike outdoors, shopping, doing chores around the house — you name it. Plus, it’s super colorful and will make you stand out from the crowd (in the best way possible).
Never let your dog drip dry again with this adorable microfiber bathrobe.
Your dog has to use his nose to sniff out all the dog treats and kibbles you can hide in this snuffle mat. This gives him a ton of health benefits, like better digestion (from eating slower) and increased mental wellness. It’s kind of like a gift for you, too, because it’s pretty funny to see your dog stuff his face into a comically large pizza.
These buttons actually let your dog ask for things (after a bit of training) like a treat or a walk around the block. The training process is surprisingly simple, and pretty soon your dog will have you trained!
Your dog will go nuts over this fun outdoor water toy that features a shallow pool and shoots water into the air. Not only will it keep him entertained, it also keeps him cool while you’re hanging out in the backyard on a hot day.
These gourmet vanilla dog cookies are top-tier. They’re made with human-grade ingredients and even smell amazing. If you really want to treat your dog, this is the way to his heart.
