23 Gifts Your Pup Would Buy Himself If He Could

Amazon is perfect when you need a gift fast (without actually leaving the house).

And if you’re shopping for a dog, you’ll be glad to know they have a decent selection of cool dog gifts and essentials.

To make shopping for your dog a walk in the park, The Dodo rounded up the best dog gifts on Amazon so you can find the perfect gift for the best boy (or girl!) ever.