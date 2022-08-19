The Best Ghost Costumes For A Spooky Pup
He’ll be ready for trick-or-treating and barking “boo” 👻
If your pet wants to get in on the Halloween costume action, how about dressing him up as a ghost? It’s as classic Halloween as you can get (and super adorable, too).
While it might be tempting to just cut two holes for eyes in a sheet and call it a day, there are a lot of amazing dog ghost costume ideas out there — especially if you don’t have time for a DIY craft project right now.
We’ve rounded up 11 of the cutest (and spookiest!) dog ghost options out there for your pup. Just be sure to keep him away from the candy when you’re out trick-or-treating.
Happy Halloween!
11 dog ghost costume options for Halloween
For the dog who appreciates the finer things in life, this fancy doggie dress and ghost costume fits the bill. How about that rhinestone bow and striped tutu? We love the surprised look on the ghost’s face, and that the dress comes in a variety of sizes to fit every pup.
This costume gets high marks for serving a dual purpose — keeping track of your pup at night while you’re out trick-or-treating! The ghost design on the back of this costume (personalized with your pup’s name) will glow in the dark, making this costume both extra spooky and safe.
If there’s a chill in the air on Halloween, what about this ghost-themed sweater to keep him cozy? He’ll still look pretty spooky and seasonally appropriate, and he’ll be warm and toasty, too. It’s a win-win!
Your pup can’t go wrong with this classic black and white dog T-shirt with a ghost theme. Bonus points if he’s already a fan of wearing shirts for dogs, as this will be easy to get on and off when it’s time to go trick-or-treating.
Fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will love this one! Dress your pup up as Zero the ghost dog from the movie. The nose even lights up, thanks to LED lights.
OK, so what if your dog isn’t the ghost, but instead he’s carrying one strapped to his back? This hysterical costume is ideal for small- and medium-sized dogs, and ties around the neck and waist to stay secure.
Here’s another option for the dog who likes to get dressed up. This Halloween-themed dog dress is decorated with ghosts, bats, moons and stars, topped with a big orange bow and a separate dog bow to attach to your pup’s hair. An extra special creation, especially if you’re headed to a dog-friendly party.
Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! So, this isn’t an actual ghost costume, of course, but it’s perfect if you want to catch a few! Fans of the iconic film will love this ghostbusting costume, which comes complete with a backpack for spotting ghosts while you’re out trick-or-treating.
So your pup isn’t into costumes, but you still want to celebrate the holiday in some way? A festive bandana is the perfect way to go, and this one says it all. Boo!
Yet another classic ghost costume, which is a lot nicer than cutting two holes in a sheet! This dog ghost costume comes in a variety of sizes, and the hood adds a cute element to it (if your dog is OK with things on his head). If not, it looks great when it’s down, too. We like that happy ghost smile, too!
Here’s another option if your pup isn’t really into costumes — this adorable ghost-patterned bow easily attaches to your dog’s collar with Velcro. He’ll be ready to celebrate in no time.
Halloween is such a fun holiday, and there’s nothing cuter than getting your dog dressed up — he’ll love all the attention!