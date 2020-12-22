How To Make Sure Your Dog Doesn’t Gain Too Much Weight This Winter

While the winter is definitely a time for extra snuggles on the couch with your pup, it might also mean a reduction in activity.



Who wants to go out walking in freezing temps (besides this cold-loving husky) anyway!?



So since you and the pup are catching up on those Netflix binges, it’s a good idea to make sure your pup doesn’t gain *too much* winter weight.

To help you strategize on how to make sure your dog doesn’t pack on a wild amount of winter pounds, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Albert Ahn, veterinary advisor at Myos Pet, for some tips.

“The key strategy in combating canine obesity is to balance energy intake (food and treats) with energy used (exercise), especially in the winter months when people and pets tend to decrease the frequency and length of walks,” Dr. Ahn said.

When temperatures drop, so does dog walking.

It makes sense — because who wants to be out there walking in the freezing cold? It also means you need to make sure the walks you DO go on are safe — aka your dog is wearing a coat — and that you’re keeping an eye on how much she’s eating so you can reduce it if she starts to chub up. (A crime to dogs, but it’ll be better for her in the end.)