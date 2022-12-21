Help! My Dog Has Frostbite

Winter can be a wonderful time for your dog to get outside and discover new smells and sights, especially if there’s snow involved.

But if the temperature drops drastically, dog parents should know how that could impact their pups. For starters, dog frostbite can occur anytime the temperature outside drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius).

We spoke to Jackie Marvel, a vet technician with DodoVet, for more information on the seriousness of dog frostbite, how it can occur and what you can do to treat the condition.

How does dog frostbite happen?

As mentioned above, when the temperature drops below 32 degrees, dog frostbite can occur.

While any dog exposed to colder temperatures is at risk, some dogs are more prone to frostbite than others, according to Marvel:

Dogs who aren’t used to cold temperatures

Dogs with shorter, thinner coats

If a dog is wet or damp, as those areas are more likely to be affected by frostbite

“When your dog has frostbite, blood vessels close to the skin start to narrow or constrict in order to preserve the core body temperature,” Marvel told The Dodo. “Blood is diverted toward the core and away from the cooler parts, like the feet.”

Areas most at risk for frostbite are the ones exposed to wind and moisture, such as:

The tips of the ears

Nose

Paws

Tail

Signs of frostbite in dogs

Frostbite can be very serious if it’s not treated right away. There are a few commons signs of frostbite that you should look out for, according to Marvel:

Cold to the touch

His skin might be cold to the touch even when he’s no longer exposed to the elements.

Changes in skin tissue

“Shallow frostbite may cause the area to peel or lose hair, blister, and appear discolored,” Marvel said, “while deeper frostbite causes the skin to harden or weep (when skin discharge or an odor occurs).”

Pain and swelling

The affected area might start swelling and can be painful to the touch. You might see him cry out in pain or become aggressive or defensive when you try to touch his skin.

How do you treat dog frostbite?

If your dog has frostbite, there’s a good chance he’s also experiencing hypothermia, meaning a drop in core body temperature. As soon as you get your dog inside and out of the cold, reach out to your veterinarian.

In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to help him at home, according to Marvel:

Slowly wrap your dog in warm, dry towels or blankets.

Apply warm (never hot) water compresses or soak the affected area in a bowl of warm water. Never use direct heat like a heating pad or hair dryer.

Absolutely do not rub or massage the affected area. Rubbing or massaging the skin that’s affected by frostbite could cause more damage.

After you’ve warmed the area, use a towel to pat him dry carefully and thoroughly — but don’t rub your dog with the towel.

When you’re on the way to your veterinarian for further treatment, keep your dog warm by wrapping him in dry towels or blankets that have been warmed in the dryer.

Your vet might prescribe pain medication and also start antibiotics to prevent secondary bacterial skin infection if tissue necrosis (aka tissue death) is suspected. In severe cases, some dogs will require amputation of the affected body part so they can live a healthy life.

Protecting your dog against the elements is key during the winter months so you can have lots of fun together — but being safe is most important!