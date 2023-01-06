Rent A Pretty Beach Just For You And Your Pup

Do you and your pup dream of having a beach all to yourselves? Well now you can when you rent this beachfront property on VRBO in Florida. Just make sure you check with the owner — the property is pet-friendly as long as you have approval.

This rental home has four beds (one king, one queen and two twins) and two full baths. But the best part is that it’s right on the water. It sits on a private piece of Flagler Beach shared with other homes nearby, so you can beat the crowds and enjoy some peace and quiet with your pup while he romps around off-leash.

There are double French doors leading outside, so you can step right out onto the deck and walkway down to the sand. The glass allows you to take in the breathtaking view while you're inside, too.

And when you need a break from your fun in the sun, the house has TV and internet as well as books, games and puzzles.

If you’re feeling peckish from all the beachfront fun, you’ll have a gourmet kitchen at your disposal. It’s got stainless appliances and granite countertops so you can fix yourself a snack in style. (Plus, there’s a dishwasher, which means you won’t have to spend your precious vacation time doing dishes by hand.)

