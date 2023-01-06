Rent A Pretty Beach Just For You And Your Pup
You + your dog + the beach = the perfect vacation ⛱️
Do you and your pup dream of having a beach all to yourselves? Well now you can when you rent this beachfront property on VRBO in Florida. Just make sure you check with the owner — the property is pet-friendly as long as you have approval.
This rental home has four beds (one king, one queen and two twins) and two full baths. But the best part is that it’s right on the water.
It sits on a private piece of Flagler Beach shared with other homes nearby, so you can beat the crowds and enjoy some peace and quiet with your pup while he romps around off-leash.
There are double French doors leading outside, so you can step right out onto the deck and walkway down to the sand. The glass allows you to take in the breathtaking view while you're inside, too.
And when you need a break from your fun in the sun, the house has TV and internet as well as books, games and puzzles.
If you’re feeling peckish from all the beachfront fun, you’ll have a gourmet kitchen at your disposal. It’s got stainless appliances and granite countertops so you can fix yourself a snack in style. (Plus, there’s a dishwasher, which means you won’t have to spend your precious vacation time doing dishes by hand.)
This rental goes for, on average, $380 per night, which is honestly worth it when you think about how much it’ll feel like you’re staying on your own private beach. Plus, it’s super close to plenty of pet-friendly attractions.
Just minutes away is Good Times Dog Bar, which is an off-leash dog park that also serves drinks to pet parents. There’s plenty of shade and seating, as well as a cute pond and waterfall. (Just make sure you check out the rules and register before you go.)
And about 30 minutes away in Daytona Beach, you can find Three Brothers Boards, which provides stand-up paddle board tours. The best part? Your pup can join in, too.
So if you’re looking to share your own private beach with your pup, just book and enjoy.
