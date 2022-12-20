This Dog-Friendly Farm Is The Perfect Place To Get Away From It All

Looking for an old-fashioned getaway in the country? A secluded dog-friendly adventure with farm animals as an added bonus? We’ve got you covered. In our search for the best dog-friendly vacation rentals, we found a comfortable three-bedroom, three-bathroom farmhouse in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, that looks like an ideal escape from the hectic pace of everyday life. The highly rated VRBO rental features a wraparound porch with rocking chairs, tons of land to wander on with your pup — oh, and mini donkeys and horses, too.

The farmhouse is situated on approximately 10 acres of land, and you and your dog will love playing in the yard, walking in the woods and checking out the creek that surrounds the property. The mini donkeys and horses are definitely an added bonus, too, and guests can feed them carrots or cut-up apples during their stay.

After a day exploring the farm or hiking in the nearby Great Smoky Mountains with your dog (on a leash), taking a scenic drive through historic Cades Cove or checking out a dog-friendly restaurant in Pigeon Forge, you’ll be ready to come back and relax in a rocking chair on the porch or by the fireplace with your pup by your side. There’s even a community pool less than a mile down the road that you’ll have access to (although your pup will have to stay home for that excursion).

With a pet fee of just $50 (a second dog is an extra $10), this farmhouse in Tennessee might be the escape you’re looking for. And when we say escape, we really mean it — the home doesn’t come with internet, but there’s a satellite if you want to watch TV, plenty of games, DVDs and foosball for extra entertainment options. Here’s to getting away from it all in the beautiful Smoky Mountains! A little fresh mountain air and hanging out with your dog and some farm animals sounds like the perfect getaway.

