Let Your Dog Roam In This Flintstones-Inspired Landscape

If your dog has always wanted to embrace his inner Dino (The Flintstones’ adorable pet dinosaur), he’s in luck: Here’s a rock-filled desert getaway that might be just the kind of dog-friendly vacation you and your pup need right now.

It’s perfect for hiking in the desert — or pretending that you’re a resident of Bedrock and relaxing in comfort at the end of an adventurous day with your pup.

Just two hours from Los Angeles, you’ll find RockHill Ranch, a two-bedroom, two-bath home on five acres of land in the Joshua Tree Desert. This fully equipped vacation rental, perfect for entertaining friends around the fire pit or simply hanging solo with your pup, comes with gorgeous views of the desert landscape from every corner of the house.