Let Your Dog Roam In This Flintstones-Inspired Landscape
He’ll love exploring this rocky desert retreat 🪨
If your dog has always wanted to embrace his inner Dino (The Flintstones’ adorable pet dinosaur), he’s in luck: Here’s a rock-filled desert getaway that might be just the kind of dog-friendly vacation you and your pup need right now.
It’s perfect for hiking in the desert — or pretending that you’re a resident of Bedrock and relaxing in comfort at the end of an adventurous day with your pup.
Just two hours from Los Angeles, you’ll find RockHill Ranch, a two-bedroom, two-bath home on five acres of land in the Joshua Tree Desert. This fully equipped vacation rental, perfect for entertaining friends around the fire pit or simply hanging solo with your pup, comes with gorgeous views of the desert landscape from every corner of the house.
You can spend the day hiking on the property with your BFF or at nearby Joshua Tree National Park (you’ll be just 1.3 miles from the west entrance). Keep in mind, however, that at the park dogs must be on a leash and are only allowed in specific areas.
And after you get home, there are plenty of ways to relax at RockHill Ranch.
Fire up the grill and have dinner on the outdoor deck next to a gas fire table, lounge in a hammock under the stars in the backyard, and if you visit during the summer months, take a dip and cool off in the outdoor swimming pool and shower. Visiting in the winter? Not to worry — there are two cozy wood-burning fireplaces to choose from for optimal snuggle time with your pup.
For those who want to get away from it all but also share pics of their doggie adventures along the way on Instagram, the house offers wireless internet access, too.
Here’s to a dog-friendly adventure in the desert that you both deserve. Have fun!