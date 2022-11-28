The Best Dog-Friendly Hotels In NYC, According To Locals And Dog Parents Who Love To Visit

Planning a NYC vacation, but don’t want to leave your dog behind? You don’t have to! New York City is actually surprisingly dog friendly. My dog is one of approximately 600,000 dogs who call the city their home, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). While you’re visiting, you and your pup can live like locals as you check out the Big Apple’s many parks, dog runs and restaurants that accommodate furry guests. But what about a place to stay while you’re exploring the city that never sleeps? (You’ll want to sleep a little, after all!) Not to worry — I’ve found 10 of the best dog-friendly hotels in NYC, based on their perks and amenities for pups and reviews from happy pet parents (and a few I’ve been eyeing for a “pup and me” staycation!). The bright lights of the big city are waiting for you and your BFF. What are you waiting for? 10 best dog-friendly hotels in NYC

Soho Grand Hotel

Location: Soho

Pet fee: $0

Weight limit: no limit This hip downtown hotel will check all the boxes for you and your pet. Not only are pets welcomed with open arms, but the hotel offers an adjoining dog park (the only one you’ll find connected to a hotel in Manhattan). Pet beds and bowls are offered upon request, as well as treats (and champagne for dog parents!) when you arrive. Recent guest and pet parent Ariella Barshay told The Dodo, “The hotel is extremely pet friendly, from the staff to their offerings. They will provide a dog bed and bowls, and they even have their own private dog park. It’s also a perk to grab a bite to eat or drink at the Grand Bar & Salon in the hotel, and your four-legged bestie can join!” The Highline Hotel

Location: West Chelsea

Pet fee: $0

Weight limit: no limit (per the hotel website, they “welcome dogs of every shape and size”) When you arrive at The Highline (conveniently located near Hudson River Park and several of the city’s best dog runs), your pup will receive complimentary dog treats to start your stay off just right. Plus, their extensive outdoor space is a popular spot for local dog parents to grab a cup of coffee, so he might even meet some new friends while you’re there. Loews Regency Hotel

Location: Upper East Side

Pet fee: $50 per stay

Weight limit: no limit Loews loves pets so much they were the first national hotel chain to launch a pet program designed to make your pup feel like a VIP (very important pet, of course). At the Loews Regency Hotel on the Upper East Side, your pup can choose from a gourmet room service menu for dogs, specialized bedding, leashes, collars and toys if needed, and helpful amenities like dog walking and pet sitting services, placemats and water bowls, treats, poop bags and more. Michael, a recent guest, shared on Bring Fido, “Aside from the great location, what's great is that this hotel gets the dog-friendly thing completely right. From beginning to end, everyone was helpful, friendly, and made us and our dogs welcome and comfortable. Nice dog gift package on arrival and rapid fulfillment of our special requests for extra sheets and towels, ice for the dog food cooler, etc. Great stay, will definitely be back!”

Park Hyatt New York

Location: Midtown

Pet fee: $200 per stay

Weight limit: 50 pounds In addition to being a few short blocks away from Central Park (the ultimate destination for NYC pups), your room at the Park Hyatt New York will come with a pet bed, dog bowl and treats. He’ll feel right at home! The Benjamin Hotel

Location: Midtown

Pet fee: $75 per stay

Weight limit: no limit When you and your pet check in to The Benjamin, you’ll be greeted with a PAWS (Pets Are Welcome At Sonesta) welcome letter and complimentary dog treats. But that’s not all. They’ll have your room ready with a water dish, feeding bowl, waterproof mat and cozy pet bed. If needed, branded PAWS items like leashes, bandanas, tennis balls and poop bags are available for purchase at the hotel. Jenna wrote on Bring Fido, “The room was very nice and spacious, staff extremely pet friendly! Very clean hotel. No complainants at all!! Will definitely be coming back.” Staypineapple New York

Location: Midtown West

Pet fee: $25 per night

Weight limit: no limit When you book Staypineapple’s Pineapple Pup Package, you and your dog will enjoy tons of perks during your stay — a water bowl, daily treats, poop bags, a comfy dog bed and 50 percent off the regular pet fee included in your rate. You’re also a short walk from Pier 84 dog park and Bryant Park, which are fun for people (and pup) watching.

Kimpton Hotel Eventi

Location: Chelsea

Pet fee: $0

Weight limit: 0 There are so many perks that make up the Kimpton’s VIP program — from complimentary poop bags and treats, to pet beds available upon request and a water bowl delivered to your room, the Kimpton knows just how important your pup is to you. We also love their concierge list of nearby pet-friendly restaurants, dog-walking services, parks, groomers and pet boutiques so your stay will be extra special. Shannon, a recent hotel guest, left the following review on Bring Fido: “The Kimpton group hotel is amazingly pet-friendly. We met lots of other dogs staying at the hotel and all were enjoying their stay. Nice location and a few blocks from Madison Square Park for green space.”