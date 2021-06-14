10 Dog-Friendly Hotel Chains For Traveling In 2021

After more than a year of staying close to home, you’re probably (like most people) pretty excited to finally book a hotel and start traveling.

And, of course, you want to bring your dog with you. After all, he’s been stuck at home, too!

There are plenty of dog-friendly hotel chains around the world, and he’d probably love to come along for the ride.

The Dodo rounded up the best dog-friendly hotel chains for you and your dog, so you can skip the dog sitter and travel together. (Just keep in mind that individual locations may have different rules, so always call ahead to the specific hotel you’re interested in!)

The Marriott brand offers more than 1,500 hotels that allow pets to stay with guests. And a lot of these locations have pet-focused amenities to make your pet’s stay more comfortable.

Some pet-friendly Marriott hotel chains include Aloft Hotels, JW Marriott, Residence Inn, The Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton Hotels, SpringHill Suites, W Hotels and Westin Hotels.

The pet-friendly policies are different for each brand and location, but you can likely expect a pet fee, breed restrictions and weight restrictions for most.

Kimpton Hotels definitely goes above and beyond when it comes to pets. They have been a pet-friendly hotel chain since they were founded in 1981 and offer a ton of pet-friendly amenities at many of their locations. But the best part is that there are no breed or weight restrictions for pets, you don’t have to pay a pet fee and you can bring as many pets as you want!

Some of the top-of-the-line pet amenities include a complimentary USA-made dog bed or cat scratching post, leashes, food bowls, gourmet dog treats and poop bags.

Many locations also employ a director of pet relations, which is a dog on staff who greets guests and tests all the fun dog amenities.

The Comfort Inn & Suites is a no-frills pet-friendly hotel chain. You can bring up to two pets, and breed restrictions might apply. And if you plan to bring your large dog, the hotel recommends calling beforehand (which you should definitely do anyways!) to get prior approval.

At the Comfort Inn, you’ll also be required to pay a pet fee. And don’t plan on sleeping with your dog, since there’s a hard rule against letting pets on beds. The hotel's common areas are also off-limits to pets.

There are more than 1,600 pet-friendly Best Western hotels across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

Not only do these locations allow pets — some even offer dedicated places to walk your dog and have pet-waste facilities on site. They’ll even give you recommendations for local pet-friendly parks, stores and restaurants after checking in.

You can bring up to two dogs, and they both have to be under 80 pounds. (According to the site, you can also bring other pets, but you’ll need approval from the individual property first.)

You might also be required to pay an extra $30 per day for each room, or a maximum charge of $150 per week — not to mention the refundable pet deposit of up to $150 per stay that might be required.

As with all pet-friendly hotels, call beforehand to make sure the Best Western you choose is able to accommodate both you and your dog.

La Quinta Inn offers pet-friendly rooms at most of their property locations. There are some restrictions, though. You can only bring dogs or cats, and there’s a limit of two pets per room. There’s also a weight limit and a pet fee up to $40.

Quality Inn allows two pets per room, with weight and possible breed restrictions (large dog owners should call beforehand to get approval from the specific hotel). No pets allowed on beds or in common areas. And there’s a pet fee.

There are more than 120 pet-friendly DoubleTree hotels. You will need to call ahead to let them know your pet is coming with you (which you should do anyway before booking any pet-friendly hotel), and there’s a $75 nonrefundable pet-cleaning fee.

Ascend is a boutique hotel with a ton of locations. Some of the hotels will charge pet fees, like a pet deposit or a nightly charge that ranges from $10 to $75. There might also be some limitations on your dog’s breed or size.

There are many Four Seasons properties that allow pets and even provide upscale accommodations, like a special dining menu, grooming services and complimentary pet supplies. They also offer pet-sitting services at some locations. There is often no charge to have your pet stay with you at the Four Seasons, but some of the extra services might have a fee.

Loews Hotels is another hotel chain that likes to go the extra mile for pets. Immediately after checking in, pets receive treats, bowls and placemats — and they have a whole bunch of other pet supplies behind the counter, like litter boxes and dog toys, if you forgot something at home.

Some other pet perks include gourmet room service menus for cats and dogs and a map of a dog-walking route.

You can only bring two pets per room, though, and a pet fee might apply.