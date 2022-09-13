The Best Dog-Friendly Beaches In Los Angeles, According To Locals

For pet parents, a beach day isn’t the same without your dog by your side enjoying the sun and surf along with you. But if you’re in LA, a city of beaches and sunny weather, there’s one small snag in planning a day at the ocean with your pup: Most beaches in Los Angeles County are off-limits to pets (with the exception of service animals, of course). Fortunately, for anyone who lives in LA or is planning to visit with their pet, there are some beaches within a short drive of Los Angeles where dogs are allowed to lounge on the sand, splash in the ocean or take a leisurely stroll along the coast. I spoke to local Angelenos to find out where they go when they want to take their dogs for a day at the beach and what they like about their favorite spots. Plus, as a dog parent and LA resident for over 10 years myself, I’ve added some of my own insight, too. The best dog-friendly beaches in Los Angeles 1. Rosie’s Dog Beach

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run

If your pup loves to run around, Rosie’s Dog Beach should be at the top of your list of places to check out. Located in Long Beach at the southern end of Los Angeles County, Rosie’s is an off-leash beach, so dogs are free to explore its multiple acres of dog-friendly sand. Locals say that this location is also great for dogs who like to swim or wade into the water; waves are few and far between because of the breakwall, so the water stays relatively calm. 2. Huntington Dog Beach

Another dog-friendly beach option is Huntington Dog Beach. Just south of LA in Orange County, Huntington Beach is famous as a surf destination for both people and pups. The US Open of Surfing takes place here every summer, and the beach also hosts dog surfing competitions, too. The 1.5-mile stretch between Goldenwest and Seapoint Streets is designated as leash-optional, but keep in mind that dogs must be on-leash while entering and exiting the beach and adjacent metered parking lots. 3. Leo Carrillo State Park’s North Beach

Situated in Malibu, just past Zuma Beach, Leo Carrillo State Park offers dogs and their people their very own section of the larger state beach to enjoy while on-leash, the area just north of Lifeguard Tower 3. (Dogs are also welcome in the campground areas if you want to make a weekend out of it and go camping.) The rock formations that dot the shoreline here make for picturesque photo-ops with your pup. Plus, parking is easy, thanks to a paid lot across the street and street parking on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). 4. County Line State Beach