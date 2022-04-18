10 Fun Dog- Friendly Backyard Ideas For Any Budget

Since the backyard is one of your favorite places to be in nice weather, it’s probably also a place where your dog loves to spend a lot of time — but is your backyard built with your pup’s safety (and enjoyment) in mind?

These dog-friendly backyard ideas on a budget will help you come up with creative ways to make your backyard not only your favorite place to be, but also the best spot at your house for your dog to hang out in, too.

While some of these ideas do cost extra money, there are ways to DIY them (and put some of those wood working skills to the test).

Our favorite dog-friendly backyard ideas on any budget

While there are tons of awesome things you can do to convert your whole backyard (or just a designated area) into the most fun place for your dog to be, these are some ideas, for both fun and safety, that you should keep in mind when planning out a dog-friendly backyard for your pup.

Fencing

When you’re first thinking about creating a dog-friendly space for your pup, you’ll definitely want to make sure you have fencing around the perimeter so that your dog can’t go out on her own adventure.

When shopping for fencing, make sure your fence is high enough that a dog who’s skilled at jumping can’t jump over it.

Also keep in mind that while invisible fencing for dogs exists, it isn’t usually the best solution for dogs with a high prey drive as they can just run right through it if they’re motivated enough.

Digging area

Dogs love to dig, and your backyard is no exception — it’s more like the perfect area to make all of her digging dreams come true.

If you want to make sure your pup isn’t digging up that dog-friendly flowerbed, it’s a good idea to create an area specifically for her to dig in so that she can fulfill her instincts without ruining your backyard.

There are a few options you can do here, like building a DIY sandbox out of extra wood for your dog to dig in or purchasing a ready-made one that you just have to fill with sand or mulch.

Try this KidKraft Wooden Sandbox from Amazon for $148.44

Shaded area

It’s always important to include a shaded area in your backyard so your dog can escape the sun and relax.

These can include everything from a simple umbrella to a big shady tree to a patio overhang.

If you have it in your budget, you can also use an outdoor dog house for this exact purpose.

Like this Petsfit Wooden Dog House from Amazon for $159.99+

Water station

A dog-friendly backyard is the perfect place to install a water station for your pup.

If you’re looking to keep it simple, you can just use a non-slip water bowl to keep your pup hydrated, or you can be a little extra and get a drinking fountain.

Try this Yeti Boomer Bowl from Amazon for $50

Or this PetSafe Drinkwell Multi-Tier Fountain from Amazon for $32.53

Doggie pool

If your dog loves playing in water, consider adding a dog-friendly pool to the backyard so that she can cool off when it gets too hot out (or when she’s tired from all that playing).

Like this Jasonwell Dog Pool from Amazon for $41.62

Paw-friendly ground

Your dog's paws are very sensitive to hot pavement, so make sure the ground is fully covered with grass or a material that won’t burn your pup’s paws.

Some paw-friendly options include:

Mulch

Wood

Synthetic grass

Agility course

If your dog is especially athletic, you may want to consider investing in an agility course so that she can do some more focused, and really fun, training. Agility courses usually include tunnels, hurdles, poles and other objects that can help keep your dog in amazing shape.

Like this Cheering Pet Agility Equipment Set from Amazon for $72.99

Don’t want to spend the money on an agility set? No problem! You can always utilize items you have on hand, like PVC pipes, to create your own low-budget option.

Nothing toxic

Make sure your backyard doesn’t include any toxic flowers or plants that could be harmful to your dog.

Some common toxic flowers include:

Azaleas

Tiger lilies

Daffodils

Some common toxic plants include:

Sago palms

Ivy

Tomato plants

Sensory garden

Sensory gardens for dogs are a real thing, and they’re especially wonderful if your dog suffers from anxiety as these gardens can help keep your dog calm and relaxed.

A sensory garden is meant to stimulate your dog's senses, so they should include different smells, textures and even heights (like a wooden stump she can climb on).

When thinking about creating a sensory garden, make sure to include dog-friendly plants that help soothe your pup, like lavender and rosemary.

Enrichment toys

It’s not a dog-friendly backyard without a bunch of toys that your dog loves.

Whether she’s into chasing a ball or playing with puzzles, including outdoor-friendly and durable toys is an easy way to make your backyard the coolest place your dog can be.

Try this ChuckIt! Fetch Medley from Amazon for $14.97

Or this bungee toy from Amazon for $29.99

While it might take a little bit of time and planning, we hope these dog-friendly backyard ideas will help inspire you to create the best doggie oasis ever.

