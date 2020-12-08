The Best Gear Your Pup Needs For Football Season

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your dog's your BFF, so naturally you want to include him in everything you do — and if you're a football fan, that means watching the game every Sunday (or sometimes Monday).



While your pup might not get exactly what's going on on the screen, at least he can look real cute while wondering why Mom and Dad are shouting at the TV so much.



Here are the best ways to help your dog show off his team pride (and play his part as your very own good luck charm).

Clothes & Accessories

NFL Premium Pet Jersey