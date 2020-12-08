The Best Gear Your Pup Needs For Football Season

Because you know he's your lucky charm 🏈

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 12/8/2020

Your dog's your BFF, so naturally you want to include him in everything you do — and if you're a football fan, that means watching the game every Sunday (or sometimes Monday).
 
While your pup might not get exactly what's going on on the screen, at least he can look real cute while wondering why Mom and Dad are shouting at the TV so much.
 
Here are the best ways to help your dog show off his team pride (and play his part as your very own good luck charm).

Clothes & Accessories

NFL Premium Pet Jersey

NFL Premium Pet Jersey
With a ton of NFL teams to choose from, your pup can match you every Sunday with his very own jersey! Pass the dog beer.

NFL Hoodie Tee

NFL Hoodie Tee for dogs
Once it’s a little chillier out, your pup can still rep your favorite football team with this hooded sweatshirt — all teams available.

Pets First NFL Dog & Cat Mesh Jersey

Pets First NFL Dog & Cat Mesh Jersey
For mesh jersey lovers everywhere. Comes in a variety of teams.

Pets First NFL Nylon Dog Collar

Pets First NFL Nylon Dog Collar
Team collars for your pup in four different sizes.

Sports Fan Canvas Dog Collars

Sports Fan Canvas Dog Collars
If you want your dog in on the action but she isn’t into wearing a jersey (or if Mom and Dad don’t support the same team), this football-themed collar is the perfect alternative.

NFL Sports Team Dog Tags

NFL Sports Team Dog Tags
Another awesome way to let your dog in on the action without going overboard (and this one they can wear 24/7)!

NFL Pet Bandana

NFL Pet Bandana
This bandana comes in whatever team style you’re rooting for — and it’s reversible for different graphics.

Pets First NFL Football Pillow Dog Bed

Pets First NFL Football Pillow Dog Bed
If your pup would rather nap than watch the game, here's a way to show his team spirit that even he can get excited about.

Toys & Stuff

Pets First NFL Football Field Dog Toy with Squeaker

Pets First NFL Football Field Dog Toy with Squeaker
Here’s a football field-inspired tug toy.

ZippyPaws SportsBallz Football Dog Toy

ZippyPaws SportsBallz Football Dog Toy
Here’s the cutest football toy that has every dog’s favorite thing — a hidden squeaker.

KONG AirDog Football Dog Toy

KONG AirDog Football Dog Toy
This football toy combines two awesome things: a squeaker and a tennis ball. It’s perfect for fetch during halftime and super durable, so even the chewers will have it all season long.

NFL PoopChute Dispenser & Bags

NFL PoopChute Dispenser & Bags
Your house is so loyal to your team that even your dog's poop bags are behind them.

Frisco Rubber Football Treat Dispenser Dog Toy

Frisco Rubber Football Treat Dispenser Dog Toy
Here’s a fun way to let your pup have some treats — while still sort of being involved — during the big game.