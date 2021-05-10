We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dog food bags aren’t exactly the nicest thing to look at, so it makes sense you’d want to store them out of sight.

You don’t want to keep your dog’s food in just anything, though. You’ll want a nice piece of furniture that matches the rest of your home, so it’s not a total eyesore.

While most storage cabinets are over $100, they’re totally worth the splurge. Because once you find the perfect piece of furniture, you’ll never have to deal with a simple plastic storage container again.

If you’re ready to start shopping, The Dodo rounded up the best dog food storage containers online, so you can find the perfect one for your home.