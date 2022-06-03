Every Dog Food Recall Brand In 2021 And 2022 (So Far)

It’s one of those sentences you never want to hear: Your dog's favorite food was recalled.

While a dog food recall is definitely inconvenient, staying informed on which dog foods are unsafe is an important part of being a pet parent.

What is a dog food recall?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall is an action taken to remove a product from the market.

“Recalls may be conducted on a firm's own initiative, by FDA request, or by FDA order under statutory authority,” the FDA states on their website.

Recalls can happen for a variety of reasons. Maybe the distribution center where the food was made or packaged has an unsanitary environment, or maybe there’s potential salmonella or a harmful ingredient in the food.

When a food is recalled, it’s best to stop using it and find your pup some new food.

Recalled dog foods in 2022

These are the dog food recalls in 2022 so far, according to the FDA.

Family Dollar, Inc.

Date of announcement: February 18, 2022

Product: All pet food products from Family Dollar Distribution Center 202

Reasons for recall: Potential salmonella contamination and rodent activity in one of their distribution centers

Key information: This recall affects all pet food products that were stored and shipped to 404 stores from Family Dollar Distribution Center 202 in West Memphis, Arkansas, starting on January 1, 2021.

Read the full company announcement

Recalled dog foods in 2021

These are all of the dog food recalls from 2021, according to the FDA.

Woody’s Pet Food Deli

Date of announcement: December 23, 2021

Product: Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements”

Reason for recall: Potential salmonella contamination

Key information: This recall affects:

Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen with Supplements 5-pound tub (PLU Code 5230, Expiration date 11/20/22)

Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Cornish Hen with Supplements 15-pound tub (PLU Code 1652, Expiration date 11/20/22)

The products were distributed in the company’s retail stores in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and Woodbury, Minnesota.

Read the full company announcement

Fromm Family Foods

Date of announcement: October 1, 2021

Product: Fromm Four-Star Nutritionals Shredded Entrée Canned Dog Food

Reason for recall: Elevated levels of vitamin D

Key information: This recall affects four flavors of the shredded entrée dog food:

Four-Star Shredded Beef In Gravy Entrée (UPC 7270511876)

Four-Star Shredded Chicken In Gravy Entrée (UPC 7270511880)

Four-Star Shredded Pork In Gravy Entrée (UPC 7270511878)

Four-Star Shredded Turkey In Gravy Entrée (UPC 7270511878)

Read the full company announcement

Top Quality Dog Food

Date of announcement: August 26, 2021

Product: Top Quality Dog Food Beef Healthy Variety Mix

Reason for recall: Potential salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Key information: This recall affects the one-pound “Beef HVM” packages (lot # 071521) distributed in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and South Carolina.

Read the full company announcement

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Date of announcement: June 2, 2021

Products: Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout Sporting, Intimidator and FRM Gold Select dog food products

Reason for recall: Salmonella contamination

Key information: This recall affects:

Sportsman's Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food 40-pound (UPC 7015510184)

Sprout Sporting Dog Food 5-pound (UPC 7015505101)

Sprout Sporting Dog Food 40-pound (UPC 7015505100)

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20 16-pound (UPC 7015541002)

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20 40-pound (UPC 5216631214)

FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food 50-pound (UPC 1549905873)

Read the full company announcement

Midwestern Pet Foods Inc.

Date of announcement: January 11, 2021

Products: Sportmix, Nunn Better and ProPac dog and cat food

Reason for recall: Aflatoxin levels exceed acceptable levels

Key information: This recall affects the following pet foods (since there are so many, you can find the individual lot codes here):

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk

Pro Pac Performance Puppy

Nunn Better Maintenance

Sportstrail 50

Sportmix Maintenance 44

Sportmix Maintenance 50

Sportmix High Protein 50

Sportmix Energy Plus 44

Sportmix Energy Plus 50

Sportmix Stamina 44

Sportmix Stamina 50

Sportmix Bite Size 40

Sportmix Bite Size 44

Sportmix High Energy 44

Sportmix High Energy 50

Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5

Sportmix Premium Puppy 33



Read the full company announcement

What to do if your dog’s food was recalled

If your dog’s food was recalled, you should stop feeding it to her immediately and toss it out. Unfortunately, it’s just not worth giving your pup something that you know isn’t good for her.

When throwing the recalled food away, make sure that any wildlife won’t be able to access it (so double-bag it or make sure it’s well sealed in the trash), wash your hands after handling, and make sure to thoroughly clean your dog’s bowls and storage containers.

You can reach out to the store where you bought it (or the manufacturer) to see about getting a refund. And, unfortunately, cut your losses and find another dog food that your pup loves.

As a pet parent, you should always stay up to date when pet foods are pulled from the shelves. That way, you can make sure your dog’s eating the very best — and safest — food.