8 Dog Food Container Options To Keep Your Pup’s Food Fresh
Dog food containers in every style 🐶
A dog food container is the perfect way to store your pup’s meals in a convenient place.
But with all the options out there, it can be hard to figure out exactly which one is right for you.
Do you want something transparent so you can tell when you need to buy your pup more food? Do you want something on wheels that’s easy to move around the kitchen?
To help you go about it, we’ve rounded up eight food containers that can meet a variety of needs, like ones that can fit a 50-pound bag of food and a container you can personalize with your dog's name.
- Best overall: Gamma2 Vittles Vault
- Best splurge: Simple Human Pet Food Can
- Best budget: Vibrant Life Plastic Dog Food Storage Container
- Best for traveling: Frisco Complete Travel Stainless Steel Feeder Bowls
- Largest dog food container: Iris Airtight Premium Container
- Best personalized: Personalized Dog Food Container Bin
- Best for multi-pet household: WTB BBCL Stackable Bins
- Best multipurpose: Iris Airtight Premium Container Combo
What to look for in a dog food container
When shopping for the perfect dog food storage container, there are a few things you’ll want to consider.
Size
Arguably the most important consideration, you’ll need to figure out how big of a container you’re going to get. Do you tend to buy big 50-pound bags of food? You’ll want to make sure you aren’t accidentally purchasing that stylish 10-pound container.
Material
The most common materials dog food containers are made from are stainless steel and plastic.
Stainless steel containers are durable, which is perfect for rambunctious pups who might try to break in. They’re more of a splurge than their plastic counterparts, though.
Plastic containers are the most popular when it comes to storing dog food. You can get a decent size container for a fraction of the cost. Some plastic containers are also BPA-free, so if that’s important to you, it’s a good attribute to look out for.
Air tightness
Getting a container that’s airtight is important to ensure your dog's food stays fresh and keeps moisture and bugs out.
Our favorite dog food containers
Capacity: 15 pounds, 20 pounds, 25 pounds, 35 pounds
Material: BPA-free food grade plastic
Special attributes: Airtight seal
What we love: This is a top-rated dog food container on both Chewy and Amazon, with reviewers loving how fresh it keeps their dogs’ food. It also comes with a free scoop for perfectly measured meals and an easy-to-open screw top that seals in freshness.
What we don’t love: Some reviewers have said it can be hard to close.
Capacity: Medium (27 pounds), Large (32 pounds), Extra-large (40 pounds)
Material: Stainless steel
Special attributes: Airtight seal, magnetic lid-mounted scoop, lock-tight handle, removable food bucket
What we love: This container might be a splurge compared to others on the list, but it has the features to back it up. It’s made with fingerprint-proof brushed stainless steel so you don’t have to wipe it down daily, and it’s virtually thief-proof thanks to the lock-tight handle. Your dog’s food will stay fresh with the airtight lid, and there’s a magnetic scoop for your convenience. We also love the removable food bin for easy cleaning.
What we don’t love: The extra-large only holds up to 40 pounds of dog food, so if you tend to order bigger bags, you’d need a bigger storage bin instead (or keep the leftovers on the side until there’s room to refill it).
Capacity: 4 pounds, 10 pounds, 25 pounds, 50 pounds
Material: Plastic
Special attributes: Transparent
What we love: This container isn’t just easy on your pockets, it’s also super useful. The transparent base allows you to see exactly how much food you have left so you know when it’s time to get a new bag. It has a snap-lock closure to keep moisture and critters out, and the 25- and 50-pound options come with wheels so you can easily move it around.
What we don’t love: While it has a secure top, it isn’t technically airtight.
Capacity: Small (2 pounds), Large (4 pounds)
Material: Stainless steel
Special attributes: Triple-decker travel bowl with three separate compartments
What we love: This travel container has three separate compartments, so you can store either all dog food or dog food plus water and treats. It also comes in three stylish colors.
What we don’t love: It might be a little small for large dogs to eat directly out of, so you should consider pairing it with a collapsible travel bowl.
Capacity: 55 pounds
Material: BPA-free plastic
Special attributes: Wheels, airtight
What we love: It’s big enough to fit an entire 55-pound bag of dry dog food and comes with wheels so that you can easily glide it around your kitchen.
What we don’t love: Some reviewers said that it isn’t actually airtight. These could have been rare product malfunctions, though, since the majority of the reviews are positive. Also, you’ll have to install the wheels yourself.
Capacity: 16 cups
Material: Metal
Special attributes: Personalized with your dog’s name
What we love: It comes with a scoop and is big enough to fit about 16 cups of food.
What we don’t love: It only comes in one size. If you want to personalize a dog food container you already have, you can order a personalized decal and choose from 21 colors and nine sizes (from 4 inches up to 12 inches) in order to fit a bin you already have and love.
Capacity: 24 quarts per bin
Material: Plastic
Special attributes: Stackable
What we love: If you have multiple pets who eat different food, this three-pack of stackable containers lets you store their food in their own individual bins (and maybe even get a decal from above so you know whose is whose).
What we don’t love: It’s not airtight.
Capacity: Base (25 pounds), Top (10 pounds)
Material: BPA-free plastic
Special attributes: Airtight seal
What we love: This container set comes with one large container and a smaller container you can stack on top. If you want to keep your dog's treats, food scoop, poop bags or anything else close to her food, you can throw them in the top storage container to keep everything in one convenient place.
What we don’t love: The base only comes in one size, so if you need to store over 25 pounds of food, this probably won’t be for you (unless you use the separate 10-pound container to store extra food).
While finding the perfect dog food container might take some trial and error, we hope this list helps you find one that works for your needs.