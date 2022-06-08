8 Dog Food Container Options To Keep Your Pup’s Food Fresh

A dog food container is the perfect way to store your pup’s meals in a convenient place.

But with all the options out there, it can be hard to figure out exactly which one is right for you.

Do you want something transparent so you can tell when you need to buy your pup more food? Do you want something on wheels that’s easy to move around the kitchen?

To help you go about it, we’ve rounded up eight food containers that can meet a variety of needs, like ones that can fit a 50-pound bag of food and a container you can personalize with your dog's name.

What to look for in a dog food container

When shopping for the perfect dog food storage container, there are a few things you’ll want to consider.

Size

Arguably the most important consideration, you’ll need to figure out how big of a container you’re going to get. Do you tend to buy big 50-pound bags of food? You’ll want to make sure you aren’t accidentally purchasing that stylish 10-pound container.

Material

The most common materials dog food containers are made from are stainless steel and plastic.

Stainless steel containers are durable, which is perfect for rambunctious pups who might try to break in. They’re more of a splurge than their plastic counterparts, though.

Plastic containers are the most popular when it comes to storing dog food. You can get a decent size container for a fraction of the cost. Some plastic containers are also BPA-free, so if that’s important to you, it’s a good attribute to look out for.

Air tightness

Getting a container that’s airtight is important to ensure your dog's food stays fresh and keeps moisture and bugs out.