11 Dog Food Bowl Options Your Pup Will Love

Are you on the hunt for the perfect dog food bowl?

Since it can be overwhelming sifting through all of the different options out there, it’s useful to know what to consider when shopping for a dog bowl for your pup.

To help you go about it, we’ve created a guide and rounded up 11 dog bowls that can meet a variety of needs, whether you need a dog bowl for a fast eater, a bowl for your giant breed or a portable option to take on your next trip.

How to find the best dog food bowl for your pup

When shopping for the best dog bowl, there are a few things you’ll want to consider:

Material

The most common materials dog bowls are made out of include stainless steel, ceramic and plastic.

Before purchasing a bowl for your dog, it’s important to think about the pros and cons of each material and how it can fit into your own needs.

Stainless steel dog bowls are widely known as being the best material for dog bowls. They’re durable, which is perfect for rambunctious pups, and typically lighter than other options. They’re also super easy to clean. Generally, all stainless steel bowls are dishwasher safe, and they don’t hold on to germs since they aren’t porous or easily scratched.

Ceramic dog bowls are also popular, but they aren’t as widely used as stainless steel. Ceramic bowls can be heavier, and they’re easier to chip, crack or break. On the plus side, ceramic dog bowls tend to be more stylish, so if you’re looking to add a cute bowl to your collection, these are for you. Keep in mind, though, that most need to be hand washed, so they can’t be conveniently thrown into a dishwasher.

Plastic dog bowls can usually be put into a dishwasher, but they’re also prone to getting scratched, which can trap bacteria and germs. You may find that most slow-feeder bowls are made of plastic over other materials.

Capacity

How much food or water will the bowl hold? Depending on the size of your pup, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting a bowl that fits her needs. For your big dog, for example, you want to make sure you aren’t getting a bowl that’s too small to fit her food.

If you have a small pup, avoid dog bowls that might be too big for her since it could get hard for her to reach her food or water. Plus, lugging around a huge bowl with water can get heavy, so you’d probably want to avoid doing that unless you have to.

Other considerations

Since some dogs have different needs, there are tons of dog bowls designed with those special considerations in mind.

If your dog tends to inhale her food, for example, getting a slow-feeder dog bowl will help her slow down and digest her food better.

If your dog’s a messy eater, maybe a weighted bowl would be best because your pup won’t be able to knock it over.

Elevated dog bowls can make eating more comfortable, especially for taller dogs who might not love having to bend down to the floor.

Also, consider your dog’s breed. For example flat-faced breeds (aka brachycephalic breeds like pugs and bulldogs) can benefit from slanted bowls so that they don’t have to smoosh their noses on the side of a bowl (these bowls also help them breathe better while eating).

You can chat with your veterinarian to see if your specific dog needs a bowl that will let her eat or drink more comfortably.

Also consider how you plan to use this bowl to decide which type you should get. For example, if you plan to keep this dog bowl outside with water, you might want something insulated to keep the water cold. Or, if you want to take your pup traveling or hiking, a collapsible dog bowl might be best.

Cost

Always consider your personal budget when shopping for dog essentials.

Since you’ll likely want two bowls (one for food and one for water), buying a set might be more economical than getting individual bowls.