You may get your flu shot every year, but what about your pup? Does he need one, too?

It turns out a dog flu shot actually exists, according to Kaitlyn Tullio, a veterinary technician with DodoVet. And here’s why it can be super helpful.

Can dogs get the flu?

Dogs can get the flu just like we can, and it spreads easily like our own strains.

“Canine influenza is highly contagious,” Tullio told The Dodo.

The virus can spread to other dogs if the infected pup is sneezing, coughing and sharing water bowls and toys with them, according to Dr. Hilary Jones, veterinarian and chief veterinary officer at DodoVet. The virus can also be spread by people caring for multiple dogs (like staff at boarding facilities) if they don’t sanitize their hands after handling infected dogs.

Symptoms of canine influenza are pretty similar to our flu, too, and include things like:

If you spot these symptoms in your dog, you should call your vet to ask about treatment.

“If left untreated, it may lead to other more serious illnesses or death,” Tullio said. “If you believe your dog has contracted canine influenza, [then] you should contact your veterinarian right away and let them know you think your dog may have the flu so that they can take proper precautions and prepare for your dog’s appointment.”

Does my dog need a flu shot?

The dog flu shot — aka the canine influenza vaccine — is a non-core vaccination. That means it’s not necessary for every pup, but may be required for certain lifestyles or in specific areas where the risk of developing the flu is higher.

“If your dog is in contact with other dogs, such as [at] doggie day care, grooming [facilities], dog parks or just has other dogs in their [life] that they see on a regular basis, it is highly recommended to get them vaccinated for the dog flu,” Tullio said.

It’s important to note that the canine influenza vaccine won’t guarantee that your pup will never get the flu — but it will help a ton if he does catch it.

“It may reduce the severity and duration of the virus if your dog was to be exposed to and contract it,” Tullio said.

How often do dogs need flu shots?

The dog flu shot isn’t just a one-and-done thing — your pup will need a couple of injections to be protected from the virus.

“This vaccine needs to be boostered, so your dog would get the initial vaccination and then need a second dose 2 to 4 weeks after the first one,” Tullio said. “From this point, they would need to be vaccinated and boostered at the one-year mark from the initial vaccination.”

Any pup over 8 weeks old can get the canine influenza vaccine.

Side effects of the dog flu shot

According to Tullio, the dog flu shot may cause some reactions, like:

Fever

Lethargy

Appetite loss

Nausea

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Pain or swelling at injection site

Hives

If your pup loves being social with other dogs, making sure he’s up to date on his flu shot could help keep him healthy and safe, especially during flu season.

