Bubble Windows Are A Thing You Can Actually Buy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your dog is super nosy — let’s be real, he literally sticks his nose in everyone’s business.

He loves seeing everything that’s going on around him, but he can’t do that from behind a fence.

Well, it turns out there’s a solution, and it’s EXTRA AF.

Enter: the fence bubble window.

It’s exactly what it sounds like — a window you install in your fence that’s shaped like a bubble.

Utterly ridiculous? Check. Weirdly genius? Check. Something that’ll make your neighbors do a double-take? Oh yeah, check.

This window makes your dog look like a total oddball (and also kind of like an astronaut), but it also makes it much easier for him to take in the world beyond the fence.

Plus it sticks out to give your pup the best view — definitely better than peeking between cracks — all while keeping him fully protected behind your fence.

The thought of installing the window yourself might seem a little intimidating, but the reviews say the process is actually super easy — and it comes with a manual for you to follow.