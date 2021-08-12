You probably think your dog is the most special pup in the world — but did you know that your dog actually has three eyelids? It’s true — and there are plenty more amazing and fun dog facts that show just how special your dog really is!

You might think you know all there is to know about your pup, but there’s so much more cool stuff to learn about him. Here are 15 fun and kid-friendly facts about dogs that prove he really is the best friend there is.

Your dog’s sense of smell is at least 40 times greater than yours.

Dogs have an amazing sense of smell. They can even use it to help people! Dogs like bloodhounds work with police forces to help find missing people. And some dogs can even smell certain medical conditions, including types of cancer, malaria and Parkinson's disease. Other dogs can even be trained to use their powerful sense of smell to remind their human family members to take their medication!

Dogs can breathe out through their noses and mouths at the same time.

It might sound easy, but most humans can’t do it. We dare you to try it!

All puppies are born deaf.

Hearing is the last sense to develop after puppies are born, and it usually takes puppies about three weeks to begin hearing. However, once hearing kicks in, your puppy will be able to hear about four times better than you can!

Most dogs can learn over 160 words.

The average dog can learn 165 words and signals whereas “super dogs,” who are in the top 20 percent of dog intelligence, can learn up to 250 words. Researchers believe that a dog’s intelligence is about the same as a 2-year-old child’s.

A dog’s nose print is as unique as our fingerprints.

No two dog noses are alike!

Greyhounds can run faster than a cheetah (kind of).

Although a cheetah, who is the fastest land animal, can run upwards of 70 miles per hour, they can only run that fast for about 30 seconds at a time. A greyhound, however, can run upwards of 45 miles per hour and keep going for over seven miles.

Dogs sweat through their paws.

You might know that dogs pant to stay cool, but did you know that dogs actually sweat through their paws? It’s thought that dogs sweat through their paws not only to stay cool, but to help them better grip the ground as they walk.

Our dogs see different colors than we do.

You might have heard that dogs are colorblind, but it’s a bit more complicated than that. Dog eyes don’t have the same amount of cones' as human eyes do, which are a type of cell that helps us see color. So while your dog can see color, we’re just not entirely sure which colors he can see.

The tallest dog in the world stood at over 7 feet 4 inches tall!

His name was Zeus and he was a Great Dane. Zeus holds the world record for being the tallest dog ever — when he stood on his back legs, he was taller than a human! He was so tall he could drink from the kitchen faucet, and his family had to buy a new van because he wouldn’t fit in a normal car!

Australian shepherds aren’t actually Australian.

Australian shepherds — which were often the companions of choice of cowboys — were actually bred in California during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s.

Dalmations are all born white.

As dalmatians grow up, they begin to develop their unique black spots.

Dogs dream just like we do.

It’s believed that puppies and senior dogs actually dream more than adult dogs do. And yes, most dogs twitch in their sleep because they’re acting out whatever is happening in their heads — chasing a toy, getting belly rubs or barking at that pesky squirrel.

Yawning is contagious for dogs, too.

If you yawn, science shows that your dog will probably yawn soon after. Try it out and see if it’s true!

Newfoundlands make the best lifeguards.

That’s because they have water-resistant fur and webbed toes and have been bred to save people from drowning.

Dogs have three eyelids.

Dogs have an upper eyelid, a lower eyelid and a third inner eyelid called the “nictitating membrane” which acts as a third protective layer and helps keep your pup’s eye moist.

And you thought your dog was cool because he could sit and stay! After learning these fun facts about your dog, we think he deserves an extra treat.

