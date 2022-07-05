Dogs are man’s best friend — but how much do you really know about them? Dogs are pretty fascinating and have a ton of unique quirks that might surprise some people. So if you’re looking to learn more about your pup, check out this list of 10 interesting dog facts. Here are 10 fun dog facts

1. A dog’s nose keeps him cool Everyone knows that dogs have wet noses. But do you know why? Dogs don’t sweat through their skin like people do. Instead, the moisture on their noses and tongues evaporates to cool them off. Scent particles also stick to the wet surface of dogs’ noses, helping them smell things more effectively. But if your dog’s nose is dry or warm, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. The wetness of a dog’s nose can depend on humidity and temperature. So don’t panic if your dog’s nose isn’t wet. As long as there are no other symptoms, like fatigue or vomiting, it’s totally fine.

2. The tallest dog in the world is really tall The current tallest dog in the world is a Great Dane from Texas (quite aptly) named Zeus. Zeus is 3 feet 5 inches tall. That’s taller than a mini horse!

3. Not all dogs bark Basenjis don’t bark. They’re not completely silent, though. Rather than barking, they make a yodel-like sound. 4. The oldest dog breeds have been around for thousands of years Scientists aren’t totally sure which dog breed is the oldest, but a number of breeds have been declared ancient, meaning they’ve been around for thousands of years. The dog breeds who have been around the longest include: Akitas

Salukis

Chow chows

Chinese Shar-Peis

Samoyeds

Siberian huskies

Alaskan malamutes

Basenjis

Pharaoh hounds

Tibetan terriers

Afghan hounds

American Eskimo dogs

Canaan dogs

New Guinea singing dogs

Dingoes 5. Dogs can be right- or left-pawed Researchers have found that dogs will often favor one paw over another, making them either right- or left-handed. And some pups can be ambidextrous! 6. Dogs’ noses are like fingerprints Each dog has a unique nose print. Some places even accept dog nose prints as identification, similar to the way in which people can be identified by their fingerprints. 7. Dogs have a sixth sense Dogs technically have a sixth sense. Along with sight, smell, hearing, touch and taste, dogs can detect changes in barometric pressure and electromagnetic fields. That’s why it might seem like your pup knows when a storm is coming and why some dogs get so freaked out by thunder. 8. Dogs turn around before pooping for a reason A telltale sign that a dog’s about to poop is circling around and sniffing. It may seem weird, but dogs have reasons for doing this:

They’re making sure the area they’ve picked is safe.

They’re marking their territory.

They like to align themselves with the Earth’s magnetic fields. 9. The oldest dog in the world lived to be 29 years old The oldest dog in the world was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, who lived in Australia. He lived to be 29 and a half years old! The current oldest living dog in the world is a pup named Pebbles, who’s 22 years old. (She’s practically a puppy compared to Bluey.) Here’s a pic of Bluey.