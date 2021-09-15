The Cutest Face Masks For Dog Lovers

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Masks have become a part of our daily routine, but a lot of masks can be boring. So you’re probably looking for some extra-cute masks to make wearing them fun.

And if you love dogs, what better way to do that than with dog face masks?

The Dodo found 10 super-cute dog face masks so you can have one for every day of the week (and a few extra). Many of the masks are double-layered or have filter pockets for extra protection and have adjustable ear straps and nose wires to make wearing them as comfortable as possible. Plus there’s lots of adorable dogs.