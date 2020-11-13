Why Does My Dog Always Have Eye Boogers?

There’s nothing better than when your dog gets all in your face for some sweet kisses — or just because he needs to be THIS close to you.

But when this happens, you might get distracted from the tender moment by that icky gunk in the corners of his eyes.

And if you find yourself wiping away these eye boogers a lot, you might be wondering, “Why does this keep happening?”

The Dodo spoke with Kirsten Butler, a vet tech and practice manager at the Center For Animal Wellness in Denver, Colorado, to find out when those eye boogers are perfectly normal, and when you should actually worry.

What are eye boogers?

“Eye boogers are secretions from the lacrimal ducts or tear ducts,” Butler told The Dodo.

You can call them boogers, gunk or whatever you want, but the technical term for that goopy stuff coming out of your dog’s eyes is “discharge.”

And while it might seem gross, it isn’t always a bad thing.

“Small amounts of white or brown discharge is typically normal,” Butler said.

When to worry about eye boogers

But there are going to be times when those eye boogers aren’t so harmless.

“Eye discharge becomes concerning when it is excessive or changes color,” Butler explained.

According to Butler, you particularly want to look out for discharge that turns green or yellow.

“Green or yellow discharge can be indicative of infection,” she said.

And even though a small amount of brown discharge is normal, watch out for when it becomes excessive. That could mean your dog has a dry eye condition.

If your dog has any redness or discomfort, in addition to his eye boogers, that’s an even more concerning sign that something isn’t right.

How to help a dog with abnormal eye discharge

You’re going to need to call your vet if your dog is experiencing alarming eye discharge, because this is absolutely not something you should ever try to tackle on your own.

“NEVER use at-home remedies for eye discharge without speaking to your veterinarian,” Butler said. “Simple eye issues can turn into an emergency very quickly if mishandled.”

You certainly don’t want that!

Besides, a vet is going to be the best person to determine what is exactly behind your pup’s gunk, and an accurate diagnosis will lead to the most effective treatment.

“Clinical remedies are going to be based upon exam, diagnostics and that patient’s history,” Butler said.

And vets utilize plenty of testing and treatment options to help out your pup, like:

Fluorescein cornea stain to look for scratches

Tear tests to check dryness

Antibiotics (with or without steroids) prescribed based on diagnosis

If your dog’s issues don’t go away even after going to the vet, Butler recommends getting a second opinion, or even going to a veterinary ophthalmologist.