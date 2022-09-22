The Best Dog Exercise Equipment To Keep Your Pup Active At Home

Did you know you can buy exercise equipment for your dog?

There are actually a bunch of different types of dog exercise equipment to help keep your dog active at home, from agility training sets to interactive toys. And they can be super useful to get out your pup’s energy when you’re not able to take him out for a walk (like if it’s super rainy outside!).

We spoke to Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, a veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers, to roundup the best dog exercise equipment to help keep your pup in shape.

What can dogs use exercise equipment for?

Exercise equipment can get your dog excited to work out since he’ll be using some fun new tools. It’s also useful for indoor exercise on those days when the weather isn’t cooperating, since your dog still needs physical activity even when it’s snowing out (or too hot).

“Indoor exercise equipment can be useful in climates that are excessively cold or hot to enable dogs to get the exercise they need when they can’t go outside,” Dr. Whittenburg told The Dodo.

Some equipment can be helpful for exercising dogs who are older or are recovering from injuries and need physical therapy or low-impact workouts, too. If you have a senior dog or your pup’s getting over an injury, though, you should talk to your vet first to make sure you find a workout that’s right for him.

Best dog exercise equipment

Dog exercise equipment doesn’t have to be elaborate — it can be just your pup’s toys that keep him active. But you can also get more extensive equipment, like a dog treadmill, if you have a super active pup.

“The simplest form of dog exercise equipment is toys,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Balls, ropes and Frisbees can all be used to make exercise time playtime for your pooch.”

Here’s some of the best dog exercise equipment you can buy.