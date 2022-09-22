The Best Dog Exercise Equipment To Keep Your Pup Active At Home
For when it's too hot outside 🥵
Did you know you can buy exercise equipment for your dog?
There are actually a bunch of different types of dog exercise equipment to help keep your dog active at home, from agility training sets to interactive toys. And they can be super useful to get out your pup’s energy when you’re not able to take him out for a walk (like if it’s super rainy outside!).
We spoke to Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, a veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers, to roundup the best dog exercise equipment to help keep your pup in shape.
What can dogs use exercise equipment for?
Exercise equipment can get your dog excited to work out since he’ll be using some fun new tools. It’s also useful for indoor exercise on those days when the weather isn’t cooperating, since your dog still needs physical activity even when it’s snowing out (or too hot).
“Indoor exercise equipment can be useful in climates that are excessively cold or hot to enable dogs to get the exercise they need when they can’t go outside,” Dr. Whittenburg told The Dodo.
Some equipment can be helpful for exercising dogs who are older or are recovering from injuries and need physical therapy or low-impact workouts, too. If you have a senior dog or your pup’s getting over an injury, though, you should talk to your vet first to make sure you find a workout that’s right for him.
Best dog exercise equipment
Dog exercise equipment doesn’t have to be elaborate — it can be just your pup’s toys that keep him active. But you can also get more extensive equipment, like a dog treadmill, if you have a super active pup.
“The simplest form of dog exercise equipment is toys,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Balls, ropes and Frisbees can all be used to make exercise time playtime for your pooch.”
Here’s some of the best dog exercise equipment you can buy.
Dr. Whittenburg recommends this dog treadmill. It’s perfect for walking your dog on days when you don’t have time for a walk or when the weather's too rainy, hot or cold for your pup. It folds, so you’ll be able to easily store it in your house, and it suits any size dog since it holds up to 179 pounds.
This automatic ball launcher’s great for dogs who love to fetch and is recommended by Dr. Whittenburg. It has a rechargeable battery and comes with three non-abrasive tennis balls that are safe for dogs. (It also earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval!)
Dr. Whittenburg recommends this agility set for super active dogs. It comes with everything your pup needs, including weave poles, tunnels, a high-jump and a disc, plus two bags to pack it all up in.
You can put treats or food in this dog toy for your pup to get out. It wobbles and rolls around as your dog plays with it and dispenses treats. You can use this as a slow feeder for dogs who eat too fast, too.
Playing Frisbee with your dog is a great way to help him burn off some energy. This disc is made of soft and durable rubber that rebounds if your pup misses it.
Balance discs are useful for dogs who need physical therapy and for dogs who need to improve their strength and joints. This disc is made of durable, anti-burst material so it won’t pop when your pup stands on it, and it comes with a pump to easily inflate it. It also includes exercises so you can get your dog started on a fitness routine.
How much exercise does a dog need?
The amount and type of exercise your dog needs will depend on a few factors, including his age, breed, size and health, according to Dr. Whittenburg.
“As a general rule of thumb, most dogs need to be active (playing, walking, jogging) for 30 minutes to an hour daily,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Many working and sporting breeds will require much more than this, and some smaller breeds or dogs with health conditions may require less.”
Why do dogs need exercise?
Just like people need exercise to stay healthy, dogs need it to stay in shape, too.
“Exercise increases muscle mass, helps dogs stay trim, builds healthy joints and improves heart and lung function,” Dr. Whittenburg said.
Giving your dog exercise every day will also prevent him from getting bored. If your pup gets bored, he might find ways to entertain himself, such as chewing on things he shouldn’t (like your shoes or furniture).
“Dogs require exercise, not just for their physical health, but also their mental well-being,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Exercise is also vital as mental stimulation to keep dogs happy and to avoid boredom.”
All pups need exercise, but you don’t always need to go outside to get it done. With these tools, you’ll be prepared to meet your pup’s physical needs no matter the weather.