15 Dog Essentials You Need For Your New Pup

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you recently adopted a dog (or are thinking about doing it soon), then you’re probably wondering about all the things dogs need to thrive.

Food? Bowls? A leash?

While the basics might be obvious, there are other dog must-haves that you should grab in order to give your new pup the best life possible.

What do you need for a dog?

When it comes to necessities for your pup, these are the items all new dog owners should get to make sure they’ve got all their bases covered (and a few goodies, too!).

A collar

One of the first things you’ll probably get for your pup is a collar. While you can get a regular everyday collar, there are also tons of fancier ones you can consider investing in — like this GPS dog collar that won our Paw of Approval for being an awesome way to keep track of our dogs.

Get the Fi Series 2 GPS Dog Collar from Fi for $149

An ID tag

An ID tag is a must-have for every dog. It will help on the off chance that your dog accidentally gets out and someone who finds her makes an attempt to get in contact with you.

While there are tons of different ones to choose from, we like this simple dog bone-shaped tag. It can fit your pup’s name as well as your address and phone number.

Get the GoTags Stainless Steel ID Tag from Amazon for $7.95

A harness and leash set

Since your pup will probably be begging you to go out on all kinds of adventures, you’ll need a harness and leash that can keep your dog comfy and secure.

Dog collars aren’t typically recommended for walking dogs, since they can cause injury to your pup’s neck, so opt for a harness instead.

We love the Wild One Walk Kit (this harness set even won our Paw of Approval) because it includes a harness, leash and even a poop bag holder — not to mention, it’s super cute, too!

Get the Wild One Walk Kit from Wild One for $98

Poop bags

As a dog parent, you’ll be responsible for picking up your pup’s poop, so you should always have a supply of poop bags on hand.

There are tons on the market to choose from, but these poop bags (which come with a dispenser) won our Paw of Approval because of how thick they are and how well they mask those stinky poops.

Get the Earth Rated Poop Bags & Dispenser from Amazon for $4.99

Just want the poop bags? You can get them from Amazon for $11.99.

A dog brush

You’ll also need to keep your pup clean with basic grooming, which includes brushing his coat regularly.

This dog brush won our Paw of Approval because not only did it leave our pups’ coats soft and shiny, but it’s also very easy to clean.

Get the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush from Amazon for $10.19

A food and water bowl set

Every dog loves to eat, right?! Food and water bowls are absolutely necessary for every pup.

Try these Stainless Steel Dog Bowls from Amazon for $12.98

Dog food

When looking for dog food to feed your new pup, make sure to choose a food that’s made for dogs and is nutritionally complete and balanced.

Your veterinarian can help make a recommendation for the best dog food for your new pup. You should also check with your veterinarian to see if your new pup needs a special diet (like dog food for weight loss or food for sensitive stomachs).

Once you figure that out, here are some quick links to lists you might want to check out:

A bed

While you may end up having a few dog beds (one in each room, right?!), that first one is another basic item every dog needs.

We love this super cozy bed because both our dogs and our kids were obsessed with it.

Get it from Amazon for $24.98

A crate

Not only is a dog crate an awesome tool for house training your pup, but it’s also just great to have so your dog has her own space to retreat to whenever she needs a break.

This dog crate won our Paw of Approval because it’s versatile, stylish and is designed to keep your dog from getting accidentally caught in it.

Get the Revol Dog Crate from Diggs for $375

A car seat cover

If you’re heading out for trips with your pup, you need a car seat cover to catch all that dog hair. This quilted car seat hammock won our Paw of Approval because not only does it keep cars all clean, but it’s durable enough to withstand doggie nails.

Get the Orvis Grip Tight Microfiber Hammock Seat Protector from Orvis for $119

A pet hair tool kit

Even when you protect your seats, dog hair might still get in some random places. Getting a pet hair tool kit will help you reach places a portable vacuum just won’t get to.

Get the Pet Hair Tool Kit from Amazon for $15.99

A nail clipper

Making sure your pup’s nails aren’t getting too long will help ensure she doesn’t get them stuck on anything (and it also ensures she doesn’t tear up anything accidentally!).

Try these Epica Nail Pet Clippers from Amazon for $9.95

A nail grinder

If you’d rather leave the nail trimming to the professionals, you can get a nail grinder instead to help keep your pup’s nails smooth without stressing you out.

Try the Dremel Nail Grinding Tool from Amazon for $29.83

Dog toys

Make sure your pup has plenty of toys to keep her occupied.

These no-stuffing dog toys won our Paw of Approval because they allow dogs to go to town without having all that stuffing flying around the house.

Get the ZippyPaws No Stuffing Toys from Amazon for $9.99

Dog treats

Whether you’re training your dog or just looking for a nice treat to give her every now and then, keep dog treats on your dog supplies list and make sure you always have them on hand.

Try these Crazy Dog Training Treats from Amazon for $9.86

While adopting a new dog is one of the best things you can do, it definitely comes with a whole checklist of stuff you need to get for her.

Between all the new beds and fun toys, don’t forget the best things you can give her: patience, love and tons of snuggles.