Some dogs are more than just physically active — their brains like to get a good workout, too! If your dog is obsessed with staying mentally stimulated by way of chewing and hunting for snacks, then these dog enrichment toys are going to keep his brain busy and entertained.

What is an enrichment toy?

Jamie Fischer, a veterinary technician from DodoVet told us that enrichment toys are designed specifically to keep your dog interested and entertained.

“Various toys and activities can be used to help stimulate your pets physically and mentally to help curb boredom, anxiety and other unwanted behaviors,” Fischer told The Dodo, noting that these toys will likely stimulate more than one of your pet’s five senses: taste, touch, hearing, sight and smell.

Fischer continued, “Food and puzzle toys can be a great way to stimulate your pets’ sense of smell and taste! Choose toys made with different materials and textures to stimulate your pets’ sense of touch. And don’t forget those squeaky and crinkle toys to stimulate your pets’ sense of hearing!”

And Fischer notes that it’s important to choose toys, puzzles and activities that are age, breed and size appropriate for your dog to reduce the chance of a choking hazard. It’s also recommended that you don’t leave your pup unattended while he’s playing with any of his toys.

The best dog enrichment toys to keep your pup entertained

These are the best enrichment toys you can get for your active dog.