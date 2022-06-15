What Is A Dog Ear Yeast Infection?

A dog ear yeast infection is exactly what it sounds like — an ear infection that’s caused by an overgrowth of yeast (not to be confused with a bacterial ear infection).

It certainly sounds pretty uncomfortable, so you’re going to want to help your pup out if he’s dealing with one.

We spoke with Dr. Chylre Bonk, a veterinarian working with Hepper, to find out everything you need to know about dog ear yeast infections, like causes, symptoms, treatment and more.

How serious is a yeast infection in a dog’s ears?

For the most part, dog ear yeast infections aren’t super serious.

“Most yeast ear infections affect just the outer ear and, with proper treatment, clear up quickly and easily,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

Your dog’s infection can be a bit more of an issue if it goes untreated, or if it’s the result of a serious underlying condition.

“Sometimes a yeast ear infection can be tied to something more serious, such as a foreign object or tumor in the ear, allergies, or a bacterial infection,” Dr. Bonk said. “If left untreated, they can cause quite a bit of pain and discomfort, lead to a ruptured eardrum, inner or middle ear infection, or even deafness.”

What causes yeast infections in dogs’ ears?

Yeast infections in dogs’ ears are caused by the Malassezia pachydermatis fungus, which is a yeast that’s naturally present in your pup’s ears.

“A dog’s ear canal provides the dark, warm, moist environment that things like yeast and bacteria need to grow,” Dr. Bonk said.

Typically, your dog’s immune system will make sure he only has a healthy amount of yeast in there. But there are certain things that will make the yeast grow excessively.

“When things get off balance, like if a dog’s ear gets too wet or they have an allergy, those yeast numbers can multiply to the point that they overwhelm the normal immune response and lead to a yeast ear infection,” Dr. Bonk said.

Symptoms of a dog ear yeast infection

If your dog has a yeast infection in his ear, he’ll show symptoms like:

Head shaking

Rubbing or scratching his ears

Head tilting

Loss of balance

Odor or discharge

Dog ear yeast infection treatment

Treating your dog’s ear yeast infection will depend on the seriousness of the infection, as well as its underlying cause. But regardless of how mild your pup’s ear infection is, don’t attempt to treat it at home. Instead, you should always bring your dog to the vet to get his ears checked out if you think he’s dealing with an infection.

“They will be able to diagnose the exact cause as well as any underlying issues that may be contributing,” Dr. Bonk said. “Treatment usually involves cleaning the ears once or twice daily with a drying cleaner and then applying ointment to kill any excess bacteria and yeast. Oral medications may be needed for internal or middle ear infections.”

How to prevent a yeast infection in dogs’ ears

Since the main causes of dog ear yeast infections are allergies and trapped water, there are some precautions you should take to keep those infections to a minimum.

“Treat any allergies as best you can,” Dr. Bonk said. “Always dry out your dog’s ears with a paper towel or cotton ball after swimming, bathing or going out in the rain. Trimming or removing the hair from around and inside their ears can also help.”

So now that you know what causes dog ear yeast infections, you know how to prevent them as best as you can. And if your pup is showing any symptoms of infection, be sure to bring him to the vet to get treated, because they’ll be able to determine — and address — the underlying cause of the infection.