What You Should Know About Dog Ear Infection Treatment

If your dog develops an ear infection, it can break your heart to see him in so much discomfort.

And if you want to get it cleared up quickly, you’ll need to know which treatment options are most effective and which ones to avoid.

We spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet, who told us all about the best approach to dog ear infection treatment.

Dog ear infection symptoms

Ear infections can be super uncomfortable for your dog, which is why you should treat them ASAP.

Symptoms of dog ear infections include:

Redness and swelling of the ear

Discharge from the ear canal

Head shaking

Scratching

Vocalization

Dog ear infection treatment

The best approach to dog ear infection treatment will be recommended by your vet based on how severe your pup’s infection is. Your vet will consider things like how much discharge there is and how he reacts to having his ears touched.

Medication

When it comes to treating your dog’s ear infection, prescription medication is the best thing you can give him.

“The most effective treatment for ear infections are topical ear medications,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo. “Rarely do pets need oral antibiotics for ear infections since there are safe and effective topical medications.”

There are topical products that you can apply daily or even twice a day, but Dr. Bustamante’s personal favorite is a monthly medication that’s administered by your vet.

“Claro is a medication that can be applied once during a veterinary visit and treats your dog’s ears for up to 30 days,” Dr. Bustamante said. “This is my favorite medication for severe ear infections or for pets that are difficult to medicate at home.”

Cleaning your dog’s ears

In some cases, cleaning your dog’s ears can help treat his infection.

“Ear cleaning can be recommended as part of an ear infection treatment if there are large amounts of discharge,” Dr. Bustamante said.

However, dog ear cleaner isn’t medicated, so it won’t clear up your pup’s infection on its own. So make sure you’re always using medication, regardless of whether or not ear cleaning is part of his treatment.

Are there at-home dog ear infection treatments or over-the-counter options?

As tempting as it may be to just grab something over the counter or try out a home remedy, don’t do it. Over-the-counter (OTC) products are typically ineffective, and home remedies can actually make your dog’s ear infection worse.

“The most severe ear infections occur because owners try ineffective and unsafe treatments at home without contacting their veterinarians,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Do not apply vinegar, hydrogen peroxide or other OTC or homemade remedies since these can be very painful and dangerous for your pet’s health.”

So if your dog develops an ear infection, make sure you bring him to the vet because they’ll be able to determine the best course of treatment for him.