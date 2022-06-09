The Best Dog Doors For Your Pup

A dog door is a great way to give your pup some independence in his home and yard. It’s also pretty ideal for energetic pups who love playing outside, or who simply potty a lot. And, of course, it saves you from having to let him in and out all day.

Other than measuring the size of the door to ensure your dog can fit through it, what else should you consider when purchasing a dog door?

We spoke with Jaquelyn Kennedy, a professional dog trainer with PetDT, about what you should consider when shopping for a dog door. From the size requirements to where you’ll be placing the dog door, one thing’s for sure — your pup is going to love his newfound freedom.

How to choose a dog door

Kennedy suggests thinking about three main factors when you’re dog door shopping:

Size — Your dog door needs to be big enough for your dog to pass through easily while accounting for any growing he still has to do. The door should ideally be no larger than necessary. Insulation — A dog door can potentially be a weak spot in the insulation of your home, since they're designed to be light and free-swinging for easy access. That being said, there are doors available with foam cores and rubber seals around the edges to cut down on drafts. Safety — While your dog will hopefully be the only animal using the door you install, it's entirely possible that other animals, or even people, can try to make their way in using them. So there are dog doors that can latch and lock from the inside if you don't want anyone or anything getting in or out. Getting a door that's just the right size will help a lot here, too. Easy installation — Another no-brainer for obvious reasons!