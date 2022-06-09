The Best Dog Doors For Your Pup
Dog doors can make life so much easier.
A dog door is a great way to give your pup some independence in his home and yard. It’s also pretty ideal for energetic pups who love playing outside, or who simply potty a lot. And, of course, it saves you from having to let him in and out all day.
Other than measuring the size of the door to ensure your dog can fit through it, what else should you consider when purchasing a dog door?
We spoke with Jaquelyn Kennedy, a professional dog trainer with PetDT, about what you should consider when shopping for a dog door. From the size requirements to where you’ll be placing the dog door, one thing’s for sure — your pup is going to love his newfound freedom.
How to choose a dog door
Kennedy suggests thinking about three main factors when you’re dog door shopping:
- Size — Your dog door needs to be big enough for your dog to pass through easily while accounting for any growing he still has to do. The door should ideally be no larger than necessary.
- Insulation — A dog door can potentially be a weak spot in the insulation of your home, since they're designed to be light and free-swinging for easy access. That being said, there are doors available with foam cores and rubber seals around the edges to cut down on drafts.
- Safety — While your dog will hopefully be the only animal using the door you install, it's entirely possible that other animals, or even people, can try to make their way in using them. So there are dog doors that can latch and lock from the inside if you don't want anyone or anything getting in or out. Getting a door that's just the right size will help a lot here, too.
- Easy installation — Another no-brainer for obvious reasons!
The 7 best dog doors
With no tools needed, the Endura sliding glass dog door comes in a variety of sizes to fit most dogs and works on both aluminum and vinyl siding doors. Its vinyl frame and tempered clear dual-pane glass makes this a very sturdy and weather-resistant dog door option for sliding doors. We also love that Endura products are made in the USA and offer a lifetime warranty.
This highly rated sliding glass dog door insert comes in a variety of sizes to fit most dogs. The PetSafe dog door offers a “no cut” installation process, meaning you won’t need to cut into your door to install, making it ideal for renters and easy to take with you when you move. The insert also includes a latch kit for added security. With removable adhesive strips, this insert is just as easy to uninstall, too. And with weather stripping and a tinted flap with magnetic closure, this insert is energy efficient. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty.
This sturdy pet screen door is ideal for both dogs and cats up to medium size, as the measurements (12 inches by 14 inches) are not adjustable. Made of high-quality materials, it comes with easy instructions for installing yourself. We like the fact that it comes with a lock for extra security, and has a built-in magnetic catch so the door automatically closes after your dog enters or exits.
This highly rated Etsy seller created the PAWkit when he was tired of getting up to let his dog in and out throughout the day. Sound familiar? This screen door dog door made of recycled plastics can attach to any screen patio door, and comes with simple directions to install on your existing screen door. Offered in a variety of sizes, we also like that the PAWkit can be custom made to fit literally any size dog.
The double vinyl flap design of this storm door dog door keeps energy efficiency top of mind. Available in several sizes to fit most dogs, the adjustable frame will fit doors from ¾ inch to 1 ¾ inches in thickness. The key to this dog door's energy saving aspect is the air pocket between the two soft flaps. With magnetic flaps and a lock to use when necessary, this door achieves its purpose in all types of weather.
For use on standard exterior doors, this dog door is made of nontoxic vinyl and features a double-flap design that blocks airflow to promote energy conservation. Magnetic flap closures close the door when your dog enters or exits, and a provided slide-in panel serves as a lock when it’s time to come in for the night. We appreciate the fact that this door includes an easy-to-follow template and hardware for a smooth installation process.
Endura is back again with another dog door for use on an exterior or storm door. Available in a range of sizes to fit most dogs, it comes in multiple colors to match against your door. Its “all weather” claim has been tested against winds up to 50 mph and temperatures as low as negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit, all while providing energy efficiency. Made in the USA, its double aluminum frame is made to last. Also, bonus points for the flap in this solid dog door, which is nontoxic and recyclable!