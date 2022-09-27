The Best Dog Dinosaur Costumes For Halloween

Is your pup more of a T. rex or a triceratops?

By Margeaux Baulch Klein

Published on 9/27/2022 at 3:16 PM

dog dinosaur costume

Halloween will soon be here, and if you haven’t found the perfect costume for your pup, we have a suggestion for you: a dog dinosaur costume! A dino is a classic costume that never goes out of style. Plus, whether you prefer a ferocious T. rex getup or an adorable stegosaurus or triceratops look, there are a lot of different styles out there to choose from.

That’s why we’ve narrowed the options down to the seven best dinosaur costumes for dogs to help you find the perfect costume for your pet. From headpieces and harnesses to realistic multi-piece outfits, these costumes will help your dog channel his inner dinosaur this Halloween.

The best dog dinosaur costume options for Halloween 2022

This stegosaurus costume with a near-perfect rating from dog parents: Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
This stegosaurus costume with a near-perfect rating from dog parents: Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
$25

This dinosaur costume has it all: a full-length body piece made of scaly-looking blue-green fabric, a row of stegosaurus spikes on the back, and an optional headpiece that features a pair of menacing yellow dinosaur eyes. Plus, it’s easy to put on, thanks to the neck and under-belly Velcro straps, and comes available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

This statement-making triceratops costume: Frisco Triceratops Dog Costume
This statement-making triceratops costume: Frisco Triceratops Dog Costume
$15

For a dinosaur costume that’s more cute than scary, this triceratops option is a great pick. It sports a green spotted bodysuit with a long, statement-making tail and a matching headpiece that features the triceratops’ distinctive crown. Available in XS to 3XL, this costume stays secure on your pet with the sewn-in Velcro straps.

This stegosaurus costume with built-in LED lights: Hyde & EEK! Boutique LED Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
This stegosaurus costume with built-in LED lights: Hyde & EEK! Boutique LED Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
$15

Not only is this green dinosaur costume made of a lightweight, pup-friendly material with a headpiece that has cutouts so your dog’s ears can hang comfortably, but it also has a special feature: embedded LED lights that give the costume extra visibility at night (and, not to mention, extra spookiness). It comes in XS to 2XL sizes.

This officially licensed ‘Jurassic World’ costume: Rubie's T. Rex Dinosaur Pet Costume
This officially licensed ‘Jurassic World’ costume: Rubie's T. Rex Dinosaur Pet Costume
$26

If you’re a fan of the Jurassic World movies, this officially licensed Tyrannosaurus rex costume, available in sizes S to XL, might be the obvious choice for your pet’s Halloween costume this year. The body piece features a set of tiny T. rex arms, while the frightening headpiece makes it look like your dog is a snack inside of the dinosaur’s mouth. 

This cozy hoodie that doubles as a Halloween costume: FLAdorepet Dog Dinosaur Costume
This cozy hoodie that doubles as a Halloween costume: FLAdorepet Dog Dinosaur Costume
$23

For large dogs in need of both a Halloween costume and a warm hoodie they can wear all fall and winter long, this dinosaur hoodie can suit both purposes. Available in five sizes, it’s made with green fleece fabric with a row of yellow spikes along the back and is a great choice for dogs who aren’t a fan of Velcro since it’s designed with snap buttons. 

This triceratops headpiece with horns: California Costumes Pet Triceradog Costume
This triceratops headpiece with horns: California Costumes Pet Triceradog Costume
$25

Who needs a full-fledged costume when a dramatic headpiece like this one will turn your dog into a realistic-looking, three-horned triceratops with just a Velcro strap around the chin? It’s available in three sizes and makes for a highly Instagrammable Halloween photo-op.

This scaly black harness with spikes on the back: Frisco Halloween Dino Vest Harness
This scaly black harness with spikes on the back: Frisco Halloween Dino Vest Harness
$15

Since not every pet loves wearing a full-body costume or headpiece, this dinosaur-themed harness that’s designed for small and medium dogs is a great compromise that’s ideal for trick-or-treating. It features black-colored material and a row of spikes on the back to give it some dinosaur-like flair. However, because this harness fits just like a regular non-costume one, your dog should feel totally at ease wearing it.

Still deciding on the perfect costume for your pup? Take a look at our ideas for ghost and shark costumes, too.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Best Halloween Treats For Dogs

The Best Halloween Treats For Dogs