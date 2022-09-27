The Best Dog Dinosaur Costumes For Halloween
Is your pup more of a T. rex or a triceratops?
Halloween will soon be here, and if you haven’t found the perfect costume for your pup, we have a suggestion for you: a dog dinosaur costume! A dino is a classic costume that never goes out of style. Plus, whether you prefer a ferocious T. rex getup or an adorable stegosaurus or triceratops look, there are a lot of different styles out there to choose from.
That’s why we’ve narrowed the options down to the seven best dinosaur costumes for dogs to help you find the perfect costume for your pet. From headpieces and harnesses to realistic multi-piece outfits, these costumes will help your dog channel his inner dinosaur this Halloween.
The best dog dinosaur costume options for Halloween 2022
This dinosaur costume has it all: a full-length body piece made of scaly-looking blue-green fabric, a row of stegosaurus spikes on the back, and an optional headpiece that features a pair of menacing yellow dinosaur eyes. Plus, it’s easy to put on, thanks to the neck and under-belly Velcro straps, and comes available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.
For a dinosaur costume that’s more cute than scary, this triceratops option is a great pick. It sports a green spotted bodysuit with a long, statement-making tail and a matching headpiece that features the triceratops’ distinctive crown. Available in XS to 3XL, this costume stays secure on your pet with the sewn-in Velcro straps.
Not only is this green dinosaur costume made of a lightweight, pup-friendly material with a headpiece that has cutouts so your dog’s ears can hang comfortably, but it also has a special feature: embedded LED lights that give the costume extra visibility at night (and, not to mention, extra spookiness). It comes in XS to 2XL sizes.
If you’re a fan of the Jurassic World movies, this officially licensed Tyrannosaurus rex costume, available in sizes S to XL, might be the obvious choice for your pet’s Halloween costume this year. The body piece features a set of tiny T. rex arms, while the frightening headpiece makes it look like your dog is a snack inside of the dinosaur’s mouth.
For large dogs in need of both a Halloween costume and a warm hoodie they can wear all fall and winter long, this dinosaur hoodie can suit both purposes. Available in five sizes, it’s made with green fleece fabric with a row of yellow spikes along the back and is a great choice for dogs who aren’t a fan of Velcro since it’s designed with snap buttons.
Who needs a full-fledged costume when a dramatic headpiece like this one will turn your dog into a realistic-looking, three-horned triceratops with just a Velcro strap around the chin? It’s available in three sizes and makes for a highly Instagrammable Halloween photo-op.
Since not every pet loves wearing a full-body costume or headpiece, this dinosaur-themed harness that’s designed for small and medium dogs is a great compromise that’s ideal for trick-or-treating. It features black-colored material and a row of spikes on the back to give it some dinosaur-like flair. However, because this harness fits just like a regular non-costume one, your dog should feel totally at ease wearing it.
