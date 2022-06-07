The Best Diapers For Dogs

Dog diapers are commonly used for urinary incontinence, an involuntary loss of bladder control which can frequently occur in senior dogs. As it turns out, dog diapers can be needed for a variety of reasons, from female dogs in heat to pups who are prone to excitable peeing.

We spoke to Aaron Rice, an animal behaviorist and certified dog trainer at Stayyy, to learn more about dog diapers, the reasons a dog might need to wear them and what to look out for before you purchase.

Reasons a dog may need to wear diapers

As mentioned above, some senior dogs may need to wear diapers to combat urinary incontinence.

“Other reasons include un-neutered male dogs who are prone to leaving scent marks everywhere they go,” Rice told The Dodo. “Using dog diapers prevents them from marking your home and others’. On the flip side, female dogs who are in heat (or season) can bleed periodically for 7 to 10 days, so wearing a diaper can be helpful. And some dogs may just get nervous periodically (like during a move), so a diaper can be used.”

Your veterinarian may also recommend diapers for dogs who are recovering from injury or illness, or suffer from an ongoing health issue, especially around that area.

What to look for when choosing a dog diaper for your pet

Rice offered a few suggestions when it comes to shopping for dog diapers:

Fit — the most important factor. A diaper that is too tight or too loose is going to be uncomfortable for your dog as well as messy for you. Consider the size and sex of your dog, and be sure to look at measurements thoroughly before purchasing. While you can find unisex diapers that offer protection in both areas, most diapers are offered based on your dog’s sex. “Bonus” features — look at what the diaper offers to see what’s most important to you and your pet. If you're looking for diapers that are breathable and odor-resistant, then look for something with natural materials like cotton or hemp. If you want something that's machine washable and easy to clean, look for one with an elastic waistband, as it will be easy to take on and off. Any disposable diaper wrap will do for dogs who have nervous accidents when they're excited. You don't necessarily need a fully enclosed diaper, but just enough to cover slight leaking.