The Best Diapers For Dogs

Dog diapers are commonly used for urinary incontinence, an involuntary loss of bladder control which can frequently occur in senior dogs. As it turns out, dog diapers can be needed for a variety of reasons, from female dogs in heat to pups who are prone to excitable peeing.
We spoke to Aaron Rice, an animal behaviorist and certified dog trainer at Stayyy, to learn more about dog diapers, the reasons a dog might need to wear them and what to look out for before you purchase.
Reasons a dog may need to wear diapers
As mentioned above, some senior dogs may need to wear diapers to combat urinary incontinence.
“Other reasons include un-neutered male dogs who are prone to leaving scent marks everywhere they go,” Rice told The Dodo. “Using dog diapers prevents them from marking your home and others’. On the flip side, female dogs who are in heat (or season) can bleed periodically for 7 to 10 days, so wearing a diaper can be helpful. And some dogs may just get nervous periodically (like during a move), so a diaper can be used.”
Your veterinarian may also recommend diapers for dogs who are recovering from injury or illness, or suffer from an ongoing health issue, especially around that area.
What to look for when choosing a dog diaper for your pet
Rice offered a few suggestions when it comes to shopping for dog diapers:
- Fit — the most important factor. A diaper that is too tight or too loose is going to be uncomfortable for your dog as well as messy for you. Consider the size and sex of your dog, and be sure to look at measurements thoroughly before purchasing. While you can find unisex diapers that offer protection in both areas, most diapers are offered based on your dog’s sex.
- “Bonus” features — look at what the diaper offers to see what’s most important to you and your pet. If you're looking for diapers that are breathable and odor-resistant, then look for something with natural materials like cotton or hemp. If you want something that's machine washable and easy to clean, look for one with an elastic waistband, as it will be easy to take on and off. Any disposable diaper wrap will do for dogs who have nervous accidents when they're excited. You don't necessarily need a fully enclosed diaper, but just enough to cover slight leaking.
The 9 best dog diapers you can buy
This highly rated set of reusable dog diapers is adjustable to fit different sizes and breeds.
Not only are the designs bright and adorable, but the leak-proof design is machine or hand washable for multiple uses. We love the fact that these diapers have extra buttons and a loop and hook so you can adjust the size and give your pup that perfect fit. And when you reuse these dog diapers, you’re doing something good for the environment, too.
Buyer’s note: Be sure to measure your dog's waist according to the size chart provided to ensure a good fit. While measuring, don’t wrap the measuring tape too tight. If your dog has thick hair, please count the hair's thickness into measurement. If your dog's waist size is between two sizes, please choose the larger size.
This dog diaper with adorable ruffled tutu is perfect for the female dog in heat or dealing with incontinence. Velcro fasteners and pants that open from both sides make getting your pup in this diaper super easy. Simply put a disposable sanitary napkin in the enclosed pocket and replace as necessary. We appreciate that this ballerina-themed dog diaper is washable and the tail opening is large enough for long or long-haired tails!
OK, how adorable are these suspender diapers for small dog breeds? Made to provide extra protection for many of the reasons stated above, Funny Dog Clothes diapers offer space for feminine napkins or incontinence pads. Simply place a pad to the adhesive strip, and your pup will be good to go. As for fit, the suspender has three width adjustments to get that snug fit.
Known for their luxurious fabrics, these washable dog diapers include an absorbent pad sewn into the diaper and contain a leak-free outer layer for extra protection. Specially designed for female dogs in heat or suffering from excitement urination or incontinence. The wrap design is designed to be easy to get on and off, and we love the stylish fabric! As always, it is important to measure your dog’s waist right in front of the back legs to ensure a good fit.
These disposable dog diapers are made for large dogs suffering from urinary incontinence, excitable urination and marking. We love that the repositionable fasteners are “fur-safe” for a snug fit, and the built-in wetness indicator changes colors to let you know when it’s time for a change.
Made especially for male dogs, the moisture-locking technology in Frisco dog diapers turns liquid into a gel to make changing or taking off a diaper a more pleasant experience. Its built-in color strip changes color when the diaper is wet, and Frisco offers an affordable option in diapers for male dogs suffering from urinary incontinence, excitable urination and marking. Able to accomodate most dog breeds in a variety of sizes, the diaper has a comfy trim around every edge and comes with easy three-step instructions for putting it on.
This simple wrap design comes in a variety of sizes for all dog breeds. A special shout-out to the waterproof exterior, which helps prevent messes from leaking through, and of course the fact that it can stand up to frequent washing, making it great for the environment. The sewn-in absorbent pad retains liquid until your pup’s ready for a change, and the band design makes it easy for your dog to feel free and unhampered by wearing a diaper.
Featuring more coverage up front, So Phresh diapers are made with male dogs in mind. Available in three sizes, the adjustable tabs help to create a comfortable, snug fit for your pup. These wraps are also machine washable and are made with a moisture-wicking liner and quick-dry outer fabric to prevent leakage.
These disposable dog diapers offer an option for male and female dogs (and even puppies). Their soft and stretchable material ensures a snug yet comfortable fit, whether you’re dealing with a female’s heat cycle or a senior dog’s urinary incontinence. We love that these diapers feature an adjustable tail hole and fasteners to fit dogs of all shapes and sizes. Hartz dog diapers claim to have six-hour leak protection with technology that turns your dog’s urine into gel, which seems to provide easier cleanup when the time comes for a change.
One last tip: It’s important to change your dog’s diaper as soon as you notice it’s soiled. Then clean the area before putting a new diaper on to prevent any type of bacteria or skin irritation.
