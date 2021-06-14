1 min read
These Are The 10 Best Dog Dad Gifts For Father’s Day
Let the dog dad in your life know you love him ❤️ ❤️ ❤️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Dog dads always put their dog kid first, and you love that about them.
Whenever you need to give a dog dad a gift, try getting something that reminds him of his pup; it’ll be the easiest way to his heart.
Here are 10 dog dad gifts rounded up by The Dodo that he’ll actually like — and that’ll make him even more proud to be his pup’s favorite guy.
This ball launcher truly launches tennis balls way farther and faster than if they were thrown by hand. It will totally upgrade games of fetch and make for a nice bonding moment between dad and dog kid.
Let everyone know that he’s the proud father of his pup with this baseball cap. It’s perfect for dog walks and it has a worn, vintage look that automatically makes him the coolest dog dad on the block.
This will be his new favorite coffee mug, especially since it’s totally customizable and will feature a portrait of his favorite dog kid. It also comes in 10 different colors so you can pick one he likes.
Let him rock his dog dad bod (and love of dad jokes) with this tank that will definitely get him lots of compliments at the dog park.
These moccasins are super comfy and versatile. They’re indoor/outdoor slippers, so they’re perfect for lounging around the house and taking the dog for a walk.
Don’t get him a shirt that will sit in the back of his closet. This dog dad tee is actually super cool, with a faded “dog dad” pocket logo, so he’ll be happy to show it off.
He’ll love having this custom pet portrait of his dog. It’s a timeless way for him to always remember his pup — and it’s a lot cheaper than a tattoo!
It seems like everyone is always asking him what breed his dog is. Now he can finally have an answer, thanks to you!
If your dog dad loves the gym, he can get his dog on a fitness regime of her own with this activity-tracking collar. It even has GPS technology if his dog has escape-artist tendencies.
$169
Is he heading back to work after working from home all last year with his furry assistant? He might like this dog camera that lets him keep tabs on his dog kid and throw her a treat or two when he misses her!
Our Newsletter