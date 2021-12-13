We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Crocs have come back in a big way within the last year, and now both you and your dog can get in on the trend. Amazon is selling dog Crocs, and you’ll want to get a pair in every color.

Of course, these aren’t actual Crocs — the polarizing footwear company has yet to hop on the pet clothes train (yet!). But they’re look-alikes that feature a similar lightweight foamy material, bright colors and cutouts that many of us have grown to know and love.