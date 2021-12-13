You Can Buy Real Dog Crocs
Whether you love or hate Crocs, they're adorable on a dog 🐶😍
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Crocs have come back in a big way within the last year, and now both you and your dog can get in on the trend. Amazon is selling dog Crocs, and you’ll want to get a pair in every color.
Of course, these aren’t actual Crocs — the polarizing footwear company has yet to hop on the pet clothes train (yet!). But they’re look-alikes that feature a similar lightweight foamy material, bright colors and cutouts that many of us have grown to know and love.
Available in six colors, the AIORNIY dog Crocs come in both single pairs and double pairs, depending on if your dog wants to wear Crocs on all four of his paws or just two. They’re made in a size perfect for small dogs, and the perforations on the top are cute heart cutouts instead of the standard Croc ventilation holes.
Unfortunately, these dog Crocs from Amazon aren’t meant for daily wear, nor are they great for super long walks or running. The listing suggests using them as photo props or letting your dog wear them for short periods of time. The slip-on shape of the Croc isn’t ideal for paws when you think about it.
In a review from a five-star customer who bought the same shoes from another Amazon brand, the reviewer wrote, “These are soooo funny (and adorable). They are a little gag gift … don’t expect your dog to wear them around the beach … they might keep them on for a pic or two — they [are] so cute!!!!”
Now that you know dog Crocs exist, the only issue you'll have is choosing which color will best suit your pup.