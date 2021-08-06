The 5 Toughest Dog Crates For Separation Anxiety

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Does your dog suffer from separation anxiety?

While it isn’t easy knowing that leaving the house can negatively impact your pup, you unfortunately can’t stay home forever just to keep him comfortable.

While your dog should go to the vet if he has signs of separation anxiety, if he’s causing destruction around the house when you’re out, your best bet to find a crate that’ll keep him (and your couch cushions) feeling safe while you work with your vet to get him help.

How to find the best dog crate for separation anxiety

Dogs who suffer from separation anxiety may display destructive behaviors you need to consider when shopping for a crate.

For example, some dogs will try to escape or chew through a crate when panicked, so you’ll want one that can withstand the power of a frantic dog.

And if your anxious dog is prone to using the bathroom indoors, you might want to consider a crate that can drain liquids.

To help you sift through all the crates the internet has to offer, The Dodo found some of the toughest crates on the market, all built to keep your dog (and your home) as safe as possible when you need to leave the house.