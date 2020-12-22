Dog Crates That Will Actually Make Your Living Room Look Better

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Dog crates are essential for your pup to have a space that’s all his own, but a big wire one can stick out like a sore thumb in the middle of your living room.

So when you stumble upon a crate that you can’t tell apart from the rest of your furniture — and is also nice and comfy for your BFF — it’s a pretty clutch find.

Furniture-style dog crates can be a bit pricey at times, but if you think about it, so can furniture itself.

So if you don’t mind splurging a little to treat your pup (and yourself, too!), here are some crates that actually won’t clash with everything else in your home.

Just make sure you keep in mind that you’re going to want one with metal bars if your pup is a heavy chewer, since dog teeth and wood don’t mix.