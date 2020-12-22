Dog Crates That Will Actually Make Your Living Room Look Better

They're worth the splurge 🥰

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/22/2020

Dog crates are essential for your pup to have a space that’s all his own, but a big wire one can stick out like a sore thumb in the middle of your living room.

So when you stumble upon a crate that you can’t tell apart from the rest of your furniture — and is also nice and comfy for your BFF — it’s a pretty clutch find.

Furniture-style dog crates can be a bit pricey at times, but if you think about it, so can furniture itself.

So if you don’t mind splurging a little to treat your pup (and yourself, too!), here are some crates that actually won’t clash with everything else in your home.

Just make sure you keep in mind that you’re going to want one with metal bars if your pup is a heavy chewer, since dog teeth and wood don’t mix.

Single Door Furniture-Style Dog Crate
$137
$160
You can also unfold this crate so it can function as an adjustable gate. Talk about a two-for-one!
Natural Diagonal Dog Crate
$150
The diagonal design is just too cool.
Decorative Dog Kennel With Pet Bed
$200
It comes with a removable padded bed, so your pup will be nice and comfy.
Triple Door Pet Crate
$156
$207
How cute are those doors?!
Lugenia Pet Crate
$461
It's a bit of a splurge, but this crate comes in a bunch of different colors so it'll match pretty much any decor.
Dog Crate Double Door End Table With Cushion
$320
The metal bars should hold up against those chomping puppy teeth.
Casual Home Wooden Pet Crate
$180
This crate could easily double as an end table.
Ginny Pet Crate
$117
$178
Sizes range from small to extra large, so even bigger dogs will be comfortable in this crate.
Wood and Wire Medium Pet Crate
$130
$200
All the wire bars give your pup tons of visibility so he can still see everything.
Moderno Dog Crate
$400
Since this crate is available in large and extra large, it's great for bigger breeds.