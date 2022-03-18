Finding the best dog crate is super important if you plan on crate training your pup. But which crate is the best for your dog?

There are so many great crates out there to choose from that you may be overwhelmed if this is your first time crate shopping. Luckily, The Dodo read the reviews to find the best dog crates that are pet-parent-approved and talked to Dr. Whitney Miller, Chief Veterinarian at Petco, who weighed in on which crates are best.

Taking your dog’s size and needs into consideration, here are the best crates for every and all kinds of pups.

What is crate training?

Crate training is when you work with your dog to get him used to and comfortable with being in a crate when you’re not home.

“A crate is an ideal way to keep your pet safe and the type of hideaway your dog instinctively craves,” Dr. Miller told The Dodo. “Think of it as a sanctuary they can retreat to and relax, regroup and de-stress. A major benefit of crate training is that it taps into a dog's natural instincts. This, in turn, makes house training easier while also protecting the dog and your home when you’re not able to have direct eyes on your dog.”

Though crate training takes time and patience, most dogs respond well to being crated and end up seeing their crate as a den-like refuge, where they can go to feel safe and comforted.

What type of dog crate is best?

There are so many different crate styles and designs out there that it can be difficult to know which one may be best for your dog’s situation. Dr. Miller suggested that if you’re starting fresh with a puppy, wire crates are a great go-to.

“I recommend beginning with wire dog crates,” Dr. Miller said. “Wire dog crates often fold flat for storage or travel but can be heavy. Wire crates are open on all sides, and your puppy can see what is going on around them.”

Sometimes being able to see his surroundings may make it more difficult for your pup to feel safe and secure, so you can drape a blanket or crate cover over the top to up the sense of security (but make sure your puppy is unable to chew whatever cover you decide to use through the wire grid).

“Both plastic dog kennels and soft-sided crates are typically better for crate-trained dogs, not puppies,” Dr. Miller added. “Puppies tend to chew through soft-sided crates, so pet parents should reserve those for when they’re older and a bit more comfortable with their crate. Plastic dog kennels don’t have dividers and are typically too large for puppies, so unless pet parents are crate training a grown dog, I recommend holding off for puppies.”

Best dog crates for big dogs

Here are some highly rated dog crates pet parents with big dogs love.