These Dog Cowboy Costumes Are Perfect For Your Little Partner
Howdy 🤠
If you and your pup are a fan of Westerns, you might be in the market for a good dog cowboy costume.
Luckily for you, we’re way ahead of you. We’ve rounded up five Halloween costumes for your pup that’ll have you brushing off your cowboy boots so you can match.
This costume goes on the front half of your pup’s body, but that’s honestly what makes it funny — when he starts running toward you, he’s going to look like a teeny-tiny cowboy coming at you on two legs.
If wearing clothes isn’t your dog’s favorite activity, the last thing you want to do is make him uncomfortable. And this simple cowboy costume is great for pups who aren’t fond of clothes, since they’d be rocking just a bandana and a hat.
Normally when you think of a dog cowboy costume, you’re imagining your pup dressed up as a tiny human. But this costume puts a funny twist on the typical getup. Instead of being the cowboy, your dog becomes the horse, while a plush cowboy rides on his back. So if you’re in the market for a joke costume for your pup, this is definitely a great option.
Halloween is the perfect time to indulge your nostalgia, and this dog cowboy costume will definitely do the trick. It’s got everything you need to transform your pup into Woody from Toy Story, from the cow print vest to the sheriff badge to the iconic hat.
Is it casual Friday at the local saloon? Because this cowboy costume is all about the denim. And it’s also a front-walking costume, so you know it’s good for a laugh.
A dog cowboy costume is such a classic, so no matter which option you choose, you know your pup will get ALL the compliments.
