Get Your Dog His Own Sofa So He Can Stay Off Yours
He'll never steal your spot on the couch again 😉
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
You probably love a good snuggle sesh with your dog — maybe just not on your couch.
If you don’t want to worry about hair and tears (and covering your sofa to avoid them), picture this: a sofa specifically made for your dog.
There are all kinds of dog sofas out there — big and small — so you’re bound to find one that works for your pup. Just make sure to pay attention to the sizing!
For the good boy with mature tastes.
$100
$150
This mini couch is great for teeny-tiny pups!
It’s made by La-Z-Boy, so your pup will probably never want to get up.
The soft cushion and matching pillows might actually make you jealous since they look so comfy. Plus, the large size is a great space for dogs up to 65 pounds.
This huge sofa is perfect for pups who love to stretch out or curl up. It can also hold dogs up to 60 pounds.
$150
$270
The curved shape is super stylish, and this cushy couch can fit bigger pups, too (up to 50 pounds).
$300
$400
Another La-Z-Boy sofa for your lazy boy (or girl)!
It’s ideal for small pups and comes in three different colors (including a super fun pink option).
The armrests are actually pillows, so your pal has somewhere super soft to rest his head.
This is the couch for massive breeds since it was designed for dogs up to 100 pounds.
This creates the coziest cuddle puddle for a pair of smaller dogs, or that one special spot for your medium-sized pup.
$196
$212
If your dog’s a leaner when he sleeps, he’ll love dozing off against the back of this couch. Even a 90-pound big boy can curl up on this sofa!
Whether you have a pair of small dogs or an 80-pound chonk, this sofa is the perfect spot for your BFF.
Your small dog will be snoozing in style on this Chevron-patterned couch.
Your 75-pound curler will be obsessed.
Your bougie boy is going to feel like royalty on this swanky splurge.