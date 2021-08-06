Get Your Dog His Own Sofa So He Can Stay Off Yours

He'll never steal your spot on the couch again 😉

By Sam Howell

Published on 8/6/2021

You probably love a good snuggle sesh with your dog — maybe just not on your couch.

If you don’t want to worry about hair and tears (and covering your sofa to avoid them), picture this: a sofa specifically made for your dog.

There are all kinds of dog sofas out there — big and small — so you’re bound to find one that works for your pup. Just make sure to pay attention to the sizing!

Anita Sophisticated Decorative Dog Sofa
$114
For the good boy with mature tastes.
Enchanted Home Pet Cleo Sofa Bed
$100
$150
This mini couch is great for teeny-tiny pups!
Duchess Fold-Out Sleeper Dog Bolster Bed
$170
$200
It’s made by La-Z-Boy, so your pup will probably never want to get up.
Keet Westerhill Pet Sofa Bed
$90
The soft cushion and matching pillows might actually make you jealous since they look so comfy. Plus, the large size is a great space for dogs up to 65 pounds.
Enchanted Home Pet Ludlow Sofa Bed
$230
$390
This huge sofa is perfect for pups who love to stretch out or curl up. It can also hold dogs up to 60 pounds.
Gillen Dog Sofa
$150
$270
The curved shape is super stylish, and this cushy couch can fit bigger pups, too (up to 50 pounds).
La-Z-Boy Sofa Dog Bed
$300
$400
Another La-Z-Boy sofa for your lazy boy (or girl)!
Enchanted Home Pet Ultra-Plush Snuggle Sofa Bed
$80
$150
It’s ideal for small pups and comes in three different colors (including a super fun pink option).
Flint Microvelvet Scandinave Pet Sofa
$289
The armrests are actually pillows, so your pal has somewhere super soft to rest his head.
Enchanted Home Pet Jackson Dog Sofa
$300
$600
This is the couch for massive breeds since it was designed for dogs up to 100 pounds.
Enchanted Home Pet Quicksilver Sofa Bed
$93
$250
This creates the coziest cuddle puddle for a pair of smaller dogs, or that one special spot for your medium-sized pup.
Enchanted Home Pet Library Sofa
$196
$212
If your dog’s a leaner when he sleeps, he’ll love dozing off against the back of this couch. Even a 90-pound big boy can curl up on this sofa!
Enchanted Home Pet Manchester Sofa Bed
$210
$350
Whether you have a pair of small dogs or an 80-pound chonk, this sofa is the perfect spot for your BFF.
Enchanted Home Pet Snuggle Sofa
$80
$150
Your small dog will be snoozing in style on this Chevron-patterned couch.
Enchanted Home Pet Rockwell Sofa Dog Bed
$123
$280
Your 75-pound curler will be obsessed.
Buckingham Rectangular Four-Post Dog Sofa
Your bougie boy is going to feel like royalty on this swanky splurge.