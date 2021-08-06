Get Your Dog His Own Sofa So He Can Stay Off Yours

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You probably love a good snuggle sesh with your dog — maybe just not on your couch.

If you don’t want to worry about hair and tears (and covering your sofa to avoid them), picture this: a sofa specifically made for your dog.

There are all kinds of dog sofas out there — big and small — so you’re bound to find one that works for your pup. Just make sure to pay attention to the sizing!