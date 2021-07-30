5 Cooling Vests To Make Sure Your Pup Doesn’t Get Too Hot This Summer

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like spending tons of time outside with your dog in the summer.

Between all that backyard playtime, those extra-long walks and the sun beating down on her, you might be looking for ways to help cool down your dog.

Luckily, dog cooling vests are super affordable and convenient ways to help keep your dog cool without restricting her from all the running around she loves to do.

These are some of the best cooling dog vests out there, so your dog can keep doing the things she loves — and you can feel good knowing she won’t get too overheated.