I'm 100 Percent Getting A Cooling Mat For My Dog This Summer
Stay cool ☀️😎
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.If my dog, Nala, is obsessed with one thing, it’s sunbathing.
And while lying out in the hot sun is legit her favorite thing to do (it takes a lot of effort to get her to move to the shade), I’m still always worried that she might get overheated. I’m a mom, after all!
That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a way to keep her cool while still letting her do the things she loves outside.
So when Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City, suggested getting a cooling mat to help keep my dog cool this summer, I knew I had to look into it.And it turns out, there are a ton of cooling mat options available online. To help you find the perfect one, we rounded up four that are super comfy, pressure-activated and will keep your dog cool for hours.
Check them out:
This mat uses a patented gel cooling pad that’s activated by pressure. It’ll stay cool for up to three hours, and then just needs about 15 to 20 minutes of non-use to recharge.
This mat works the same as the one above, but it comes in an extra-large version that’s perfect for dogs over 80 pounds.
This mat comes in either a one-, two- or four-pack and has snaps on the side so you can put multiple mats together for larger dogs. It works by combining a waterbed cushion, FlexiFreeze Ice Sheets (with 88 ice cubes!) and a thick layer of insulation for a long-lasting cool.
If you’re not into gels or ice cubes, this fabric-only mat magically stays cool while giving your dog ultimate comfort.