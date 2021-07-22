2 min read

I'm 100 Percent Getting A Cooling Mat For My Dog This Summer

Stay cool ☀️😎

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/22/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If my dog, Nala, is obsessed with one thing, it’s sunbathing.

And while lying out in the hot sun is legit her favorite thing to do (it takes a lot of effort to get her to move to the shade), I’m still always worried that she might get overheated. I’m a mom, after all!

Danielle Esposito

That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for a way to keep her cool while still letting her do the things she loves outside.

So when Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City, suggested getting a cooling mat to help keep my dog cool this summer, I knew I had to look into it.

And it turns out, there are a ton of cooling mat options available online. To help you find the perfect one, we rounded up four that are super comfy, pressure-activated and will keep your dog cool for hours.

Check them out:

Chillz Cooling Mat For Dogs
Amazon
Chillz Cooling Mat For Dogs
$30

This mat uses a patented gel cooling pad that’s activated by pressure. It’ll stay cool for up to three hours, and then just needs about 15 to 20 minutes of non-use to recharge.

The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat
Amazon
The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat
$60

This mat works the same as the one above, but it comes in an extra-large version that’s perfect for dogs over 80 pounds.

CoolerDog Hydro Cooling Mat
Amazon
CoolerDog Hydro Cooling Mat
$54

This mat comes in either a one-, two- or four-pack and has snaps on the side so you can put multiple mats together for larger dogs. It works by combining a waterbed cushion, FlexiFreeze Ice Sheets (with 88 ice cubes!) and a thick layer of insulation for a long-lasting cool.

Summer Cooling Mat
Amazon
Summer Cooling Mat
$18

If you’re not into gels or ice cubes, this fabric-only mat magically stays cool while giving your dog ultimate comfort. 

